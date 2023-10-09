Amid the Israel-Palestine conflict, a 41-year-old Indian woman was injured on Saturday during a rocket attack. The woman, Sheeja Anand, lives in the Israel with her family and works as a caregiver. Currently, she is undergoing surgery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the war like situation broke out in the country, she got in touch with her family to inform that she was safe. But the second time she tried to contact them, her call got disconnected while speaking to her family.

Later in the day another Indian citizen hailing from Kerala called and informed the family that Anand was injured and had undergone surgery. However, she further informed that she is being shifted to another hospital for another surgery. Anand's family is awaiting more information from her. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel On Saturday, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

The death toll in Israel since Hamas began its attack has surpassed 700 people, according to officials, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets.

Among the dead, dozens of soldiers and police were killed in the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

Earlier, in retaliation, the Israel Air Force launched a very powerful and lethal air strike in the Gaza Strip with dozens of fighter jets attacking the areas used by Hamas terrorists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel has declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!