Israel-Hamas war: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks India to 'use all its capacities' to end Israeli actions in Gaza
Israel-Hamas war: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks India to 'use all its capacities' to end Israeli actions in Gaza

 Livemint , Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi, during the conversation, stressed on the the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and Israel-Hamas conflict (Twitter MEA/ANI FILE) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and Israel-Hamas conflict (Twitter MEA/ANI FILE) (HT_PRINT)

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on 6 November, regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, reports have arrived that Raisi requested India to use 'all its capacities' to end the Israeli actions in Gaza.

Raisi recalled India's struggles against Western colonialism and its position as one of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement in the world, news agency ANI quoted in the Iranian readout.

"Today, India is expected to use all its capacities to end the Zionist crimes against the oppressed people of Gaza," the agency quoted the statement.

The Iranian statement also said that Raisi reiterated his support for any global joint effort for an immediate ceasefire, lifting the blockade and providing aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.

ALSO READ: Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi discusses the need for de-escalation in phone call with Iran President Raisi. Details here

"The continuation of the killing of the Palestinian people has infuriated of all the free nations of the world and this killing will have extra-regional consequences," Raisi said.

The Iranian President even condemned the killing of oppressed and innocent women and children, attacks on hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and residential areas, and said its 'unacceptable' from the point of view of any human being,

"Palestinian resistance groups have a legitimate right to confront the occupation of the usurping Zionist regime and all countries must support the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom from oppression," the Iranian readout quoted Raisi as saying.

He added, "How come that the struggle of European countries against Nazi Germany is an admirable and heroic act, but the resistance of the Palestinian people against the child-killing and criminal Zionist regime is condemned?!"

What PM Narendra Modi said?

PM Modi, during the conversation, stressed the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Modi expressed “deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives", a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

The PMO further noted that Modi reiterated India’s “longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue" during the conversation with Raisi.

Other discussions:

Apart from the Israel-Hamas conflict, both the leaders discussed issues related to India and Iran's progress in bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port.

Israel-Hamas conflict:

Following the military group Hamas unleashed mayhem in southern Israel on 7 October, Israel had declared a war.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces on 7 November said Israeli forces have taken control of a Hamas military outpost in Gaza City and found anti-tank launchers and missiles, weapons, and intelligence materials on the site, reported The Times of Israel.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 03:11 PM IST
