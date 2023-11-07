Israel-Hamas war: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi seeks India to 'use all its capacities' to end Israeli actions in Gaza
Earlier, PM Narendra Modi, during the conversation, stressed on the the importance of preventing escalation, ensuring the continued provision of humanitarian aid, and early restoration of peace and stability in the region.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on 6 November, regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, reports have arrived that Raisi requested India to use 'all its capacities' to end the Israeli actions in Gaza.