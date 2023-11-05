Israel-Hamas War: As Israel acknowledged its role in the attack on an ambulance outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuring 60 others, the incident sparked protests worldwide in support of Palestine and urging a ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War LIVE However, Israel clarified that their targeting of the ambulance was due to its use by Hamas, as stated in a release from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). According to NBC News, a senior US administration official reported that Hamas attempted to transport injured fighters, along with civilians, across the Rafah crossing into Egypt for medical treatment. However, the fighters were ultimately prevented from leaving Gaza. Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Israeli airstrike hits ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 dead; death toll likely to rise Based on the footage captured at the location, it revealed the presence of over twelve injured individuals covered in blood, lying on the ground in close proximity to an ambulance. The ambulances were trying to transport people south to access medical treatment, as stated by Nebal Farsakh, a spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, in a conversation with NBC News. “We are extremely concerned regarding the safety of our colleagues who are conducting their lifesaving services in Gaza," Farsakh told NBC News. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that, as of the beginning of the current conflict, at least eight ambulances have become non-functional as a result of Israeli attacks.

"A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasise that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety," IDF posted on X.

In response to this, thousands of demonstrators in London, Paris, and Berlin rallied in support of the Palestinian cause, urging a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, in Iran, protests against the United States and Israel took place.

London has witnessed a significant turnout in support of Palestinians for the fourth consecutive week, AFP reported. Police estimated that about 30,000 attended the rally in Trafalgar Square, central London.

Iran, a supporter of Hamas, has characterized the Israeli bombardment of Gaza as “genocide" and criticized Washington for its staunch backing of Israel. In Tehran, protesters congregated outside the former US embassy, where they chanted slogans such as “Down with USA" and “Down with Israel."

Meanwhile, protestors set fire to an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, along with the flags of both the US and Israel, amidst a gathering of flag-waving demonstrators.

Gaza health officials reported that, as of Saturday, over 9,488 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict, Reuters reported.

US special envoy David Satterfield, speaking in Amman, stated that a significant number of people, ranging from 800,000 to a million, have relocated to the southern region of the Gaza Strip, while approximately 350,000 to 400,000 individuals are still in and around Gaza City, Reuters noted.

The UN Humanitarian office (OCHA), has estimated that nearly 1.5 million out of Gaza's total population of 2.3 million people are internally displaced.

