Israel-Hamas War: Israel acknowledges ambulance attack in Gaza, sparks global protests amid ceasefire calls
Israel-Hamas War: Thousands of demonstrators rallied in London, Paris, and Berlin in support of the Palestinian cause and a ceasefire in Gaza. Protests against the US and Israel took place in Iran.
Israel-Hamas War: As Israel acknowledged its role in the attack on an ambulance outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, resulting in the deaths of 15 people and injuring 60 others, the incident sparked protests worldwide in support of Palestine and urging a ceasefire in Gaza.
"A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasise that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety," IDF posted on X.
In response to this, thousands of demonstrators in London, Paris, and Berlin rallied in support of the Palestinian cause, urging a ceasefire in Gaza. Meanwhile, in Iran, protests against the United States and Israel took place.
London has witnessed a significant turnout in support of Palestinians for the fourth consecutive week, AFP reported. Police estimated that about 30,000 attended the rally in Trafalgar Square, central London.
Iran, a supporter of Hamas, has characterized the Israeli bombardment of Gaza as “genocide" and criticized Washington for its staunch backing of Israel. In Tehran, protesters congregated outside the former US embassy, where they chanted slogans such as “Down with USA" and “Down with Israel."
Meanwhile, protestors set fire to an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, along with the flags of both the US and Israel, amidst a gathering of flag-waving demonstrators.
Gaza health officials reported that, as of Saturday, over 9,488 Palestinians have lost their lives in the conflict, Reuters reported.
US special envoy David Satterfield, speaking in Amman, stated that a significant number of people, ranging from 800,000 to a million, have relocated to the southern region of the Gaza Strip, while approximately 350,000 to 400,000 individuals are still in and around Gaza City, Reuters noted.
The UN Humanitarian office (OCHA), has estimated that nearly 1.5 million out of Gaza's total population of 2.3 million people are internally displaced.
