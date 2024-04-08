Israel-Hamas War: 'Israel is absolutely losing the PR war', says Donald Trump, makes stand on Gaza ambiguous
Over six months on, the conflict has claimed at least 33,000 lives in Gaza, with the majority being women and children. Donald Trump has made the intensity of his support for the US' Middle Eastern ally uncharacteristically ‘vague’, said reports
After expressly stating his unequivocal support for America's long-term ally Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has now seemingly shifted to an ambiguous stance on the ongoing conflict in the region, as per an AFP report