Over six months on, the conflict has claimed at least 33,000 lives in Gaza, with the majority being women and children. Donald Trump has made the intensity of his support for the US' Middle Eastern ally uncharacteristically ‘vague’, said reports

After expressly stating his unequivocal support for America's long-term ally Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 attack, US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has now seemingly shifted to an ambiguous stance on the ongoing conflict in the region, as per an AFP report

Over six months on, the Israel-Hamas war has claimed at least 33,000 lives in Gaza, with the majority being women and children and Trump has made the intensity of his support for the Middle Eastern ally "vague", the report said.

Known for his candid, no-holds-barred approach to making statements, the former US President has been uncharacteristically subdued on the issue during two recent interviews, the publication noted.

"I'm not sure that I'm loving the way they're doing it. Israel is absolutely losing the PR," Trump told 77-year-old conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt last week.

In another interview with the Israeli media, Trump also said that videos "of bombs being dropped into buildings in Gaza" offer "a very bad picture for the world."

No Explicit Stance Notably, however, while alluding to concerns, Trump has not explicitly done a U-turn on Israel or mentioned the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Experts from the United Nations and various human rights groups have warned of starvation and famine in Gaza, the high civilian death toll among Palestinians and the death of aid workers, especially the seven killed last Monday in a drone strike.

Trump has long boasted of having done more for Israel than any other US president after his administration unilaterally recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy to the disputed city from Tel Aviv. The move sparked an international backlash in 2018.

Further towards his term-end in 2020, Trump's administration had also brokered the so-called Abraham Accords, which normalised Israel's ties saw Arab countries including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Trump Vary of Alienating Voters on Either Extreme While a rare critical verbalisation on Israel it is not yet clear if Trump would move his policy if re-elected president in November.

"Nobody's entirely sure what Trump's views are on this. His recent rhetoric sounds more like it's coming from a media consultant than an Oval Office candidate. That's not presidential, that's not policy – that's more punditry," Danielle Pletka, a senior fellow at conservative think tank AEI, told AFP.

Some observers noted that Trump's vague stance on Israel could be traced to voter criticism of Joe Biden's handling of the issue.

The otherwise outspoken Trump is “employing deliberate ambiguity" on other voter-divisive issues such as abortion too, they added, pointing out that alienating voters on either extreme of the issues could cost him votes.

(With inputs from AFP)

