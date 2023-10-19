Israel-Hamas war: Joe Biden says ‘What sets us apart from the terrorists is…’

Israel-Hamas war: Biden announces $100 million humanitarian aid to Gaza and West Bank. US assessment showed Israel was not responsible for Gaza hospital attack.

Premium US President Joe Biden with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden during his trip to Israel has announced a $100 million humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank. In a post on X, the US President said that the money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. “And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," he added. The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since October 7. Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Following his trip to Israel, Biden also said that Israel has been badly victimised, but it should explore the opportunity to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza who have nowhere to go. Further adding, he said, “And if they don't, they'll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair," Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Israel on Wednesday. Also Read: Israel-Hamas war enters 13th day, Egypt sends aid to Gaza, drone attack on US bases | 10 things we know so far Here are 10 points you need to know from Biden's Israel visit: 1. Biden also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday and discussed about the ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population. The two presidents concurred to cooperate closely in promoting a swift and robust global response to the UN's plea for humanitarian aid. “Together, we'll work to preserve stability in the region, prevent escalation, and set circumstances for durable peace," President Biden said in a post on X. 2. During his Israel visit, Biden also spoke directly to the families of hostages held by Hamas and assured them by saying, "You are not alone", Blinken said. In a post on X, Blinken said, "Speaking directly to the families of the hostages held by Hamas, @POTUS said: "You're not alone." There is no higher priority than the release and safe return of all hostages, and we are pursuing every avenue to bring them home." 3. Biden also said, “What sets us apart from the terrorists is we believe in the fundamental dignity of every human life." "If that was not respected, “then the terrorists win." 4. US President Joe Biden also addressed Israel, telling them that "terrorists will not win, freedom will win". “You inspire hope and light for so many around the world. That is what the terrorrist seek to destroy. Because they live in darkness. But not you. Not Israel. Nations of conscience like the US and Israel are not measured solely by our power. We're measure by the power of our example."

5. The United States assessment showed that Israel was not responsible for the attack on a Gaza hospital a day earlier, the White House said on Wednesday. “The US government assesses that Israel was not responsible for an explosion that killed hundreds of civilians yesterday at the Al Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip," White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “Our assessment is based on available reporting, including intelligence, missile activity, overhead imagery, and open source video and images of the incident," she said.

6. Blinken also spoke with G7 countries and reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas. "Speaking with G7 counterparts, I reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas' terrorist attacks. It is critical to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and that all hostages are released," Blinken posted on X.

7. He also said that the vast majority of Palestinians are not Hamas. And Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people.

8. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday also warned Israel not to make the same mistakes Washington made during 9/11. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel is being considered by Israel as its 9/11 moment and is referred to by Hamas as the Al Aqsa Flood.

9. Earlier, Biden also claimed data from Pentagon showed it was not likely a strike by the Israeli military. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you," Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting. But he said there were “a lot of people out there" who weren’t sure what caused the blast, which sparked protests throughout the Middle East.

10. Notably, Biden was earlier scheduled to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas after first visiting Israel. However, the meeting was cancelled after the Gaza hospital explosion.

Meanwhile, the US President a day after his return from Israel, would deliver a prime time address to the nation on Thursday to state the country's stand on the Hamas' attacks against Israel and Russia-Ukraine war, the White House said. “Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “This speech will be delivered from the Oval Office at 8:00pm ET," she said. Biden was on his way back from Israel when the White House issued the statement.

