Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden rejects ceasefire call in Gaza, says ‘every cease-fire is time Hamas exploits...'
US President Joe Biden dismissed increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza and asserted that it won't bring about peace but a time to rebuild their stockpile of weapons and fighters.
US President Joe Biden dismissed increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza and asserted that it won't bring about peace but a time to rebuild their stockpile of weapons and fighters, he wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message