US President Joe Biden has slammed Israel following the death of seven aid workers in Gaza amid a prolonged war with Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lashing out at Israel, Biden said, " Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians...Incidents like yesterday’s simply should not happen".

Biden's statement was among the most critical since Israel launched its campaign in response to Hamas’s assault on 7 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, an Israeli military strike resulted in the tragic deaths of seven aid workers from the non-profit organisation World Central Kitchen as they were delivering food to starving civilians in Gaza. The workers were traveling in two armoured cars marked with the charity's logo and another vehicle.

The deceased included three British nationals, a dual US-Canadian citizen, individuals from Australia and Poland, and a Palestinian. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Benjamin Netanyahu's statement Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "innocent people" were "unintentionally struck" by the military. Calling it a “tragic case", Netanyahu said it would be investigated "right to the end". He did not, however, apologise for the deaths.

Israel Defense Forces respond The Israel's defence chief said they committed a “grave mistake". "This incident was a grave mistake," IDF chief Herzi Halevi said in a video message on Wednesday. "It shouldn't have happened," Halevi said, as he blamed the strike on a "misidentification -- at night during a war in very complex conditions". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are sorry for the unintentional harm to the members of WCK."

Israel-Hamas war impact The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted with Hamas's October 7 attack, which resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel launched a retaliatory campaign since 7 October incident. According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, at least 32,900 people have died so far in war. The World Bank on Tuesday released an interim assessment that said the war had caused about $18.5 billion worth of damage to Gaza's critical infrastructure.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!