In a recent development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military has raised their estimate, stating that the Hamas militant group in Gaza is currently holding approximately 199 hostages. Initially, their estimate had been around 120 hostages. Here are the top ten updates.

1. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to embark on a trip to Israel and subsequently to Jordan on Wednesday. His aim is to engage with both Israeli and Arab leadership at a critical juncture when there are mounting concerns that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict might escalate into a broader regional crisis. Also Read: Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Joe Biden will head to Israel, Jordan amid mounting concerns 2. The announcement of President Biden's visit was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It comes amidst a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and escalating tensions as Israel prepares for a potential ground offensive in the 141-square-mile territory. This operation is aimed at eradicating Hamas militants, whom US and Israeli officials contend were responsible for what they describe as the most severe attack against Jews since the Holocaust, AP reported. 3. After extensive discussions with Israeli officials lasting around nine hours, Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed that the United States and Israel have reached an agreement to formulate a plan for delivering essential humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip while ensuring it doesn't end up in the hands of Hamas. Also Read: Israel-Hamas War: World leaders change tune on Palestine as death toll rises in Gaza 4. On the Israel-Hamas conflict, the UK Prime Minister in the Parliament said that the attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. “The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. It was a pogrom...We stand with Israel. The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. At least six British citizens were killed and ten are missing," Sunak added.

5. Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. He provided Netanyahu with insights from his recent conversations with leaders from the region and the Palestinian authority. Putin emphasized the steps Russia is actively taking to prevent further escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip during their dialogue. “President of Russia Vladimir #Putin spoke with Prime Minister of the State of Israel @netanyahu over the phone," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia posted on X.

Also Read: Palestine in focus? Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China amid Hamas-Israel conflict

6. Amid a growing diplomatic dispute, Israel has halted its security exports to Colombia, AP reported. This rift stemmed from online statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, equating Israel's actions in Gaza with Nazi Germany. President Petro has reiterated his criticism of Israel and even raised the possibility of suspending diplomatic ties with Israel. Additionally, Colombia's foreign minister has proposed the expulsion of Israel's ambassador from the country.

7. The UN Security Council, in a session on Monday, dismissed a Russian resolution that aimed to condemn the escalating violence in the Middle East. Delegates opted not to support the motion as it failed to specifically pinpoint Hamas for its unexpected attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals.

8. The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that approximately 500,000 Israelis have been evacuated and displaced over the past ten days. This displacement has been prompted by what is described as the bloodiest attack in the country's history, initiated by Hamas, AFP reported.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Shocking video of Israelis urinating on dead Palestinians surfaces on internet

9. After engaging in extensive discussions with Israeli officials that lasted approximately nine hours, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan for delivering critically needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while ensuring it doesn't end up in the hands of Hamas, AP reported,

10. A prominent Hamas leader stated on Monday that the organization possesses the necessary leverage to secure the release of all Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons, Reuters reported. This suggests that Hamas might consider using the kidnapped Israelis as bargaining tools to negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!