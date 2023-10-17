Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden to visit Israel, Jordan; Putin in talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Top 10 updates
UN Security Council dismisses Russian resolution on Middle East violence.
In a recent development in the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Israeli military has raised their estimate, stating that the Hamas militant group in Gaza is currently holding approximately 199 hostages. Initially, their estimate had been around 120 hostages. Here are the top ten updates.
5. Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. He provided Netanyahu with insights from his recent conversations with leaders from the region and the Palestinian authority. Putin emphasized the steps Russia is actively taking to prevent further escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip during their dialogue. “President of Russia Vladimir #Putin spoke with Prime Minister of the State of Israel @netanyahu over the phone," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia posted on X.
Also Read: Palestine in focus? Putin to meet Xi Jinping in China amid Hamas-Israel conflict
6. Amid a growing diplomatic dispute, Israel has halted its security exports to Colombia, AP reported. This rift stemmed from online statements made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, equating Israel's actions in Gaza with Nazi Germany. President Petro has reiterated his criticism of Israel and even raised the possibility of suspending diplomatic ties with Israel. Additionally, Colombia's foreign minister has proposed the expulsion of Israel's ambassador from the country.
7. The UN Security Council, in a session on Monday, dismissed a Russian resolution that aimed to condemn the escalating violence in the Middle East. Delegates opted not to support the motion as it failed to specifically pinpoint Hamas for its unexpected attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 individuals.
8. The Israeli military reported on Tuesday that approximately 500,000 Israelis have been evacuated and displaced over the past ten days. This displacement has been prompted by what is described as the bloodiest attack in the country's history, initiated by Hamas, AFP reported.
Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: Shocking video of Israelis urinating on dead Palestinians surfaces on internet
9. After engaging in extensive discussions with Israeli officials that lasted approximately nine hours, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan for delivering critically needed humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while ensuring it doesn't end up in the hands of Hamas, AP reported,
10. A prominent Hamas leader stated on Monday that the organization possesses the necessary leverage to secure the release of all Palestinians incarcerated in Israeli prisons, Reuters reported. This suggests that Hamas might consider using the kidnapped Israelis as bargaining tools to negotiate the release of Palestinian prisoners.
(With inputs from agencies)
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!