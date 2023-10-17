President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Jordan on Wednesday holds significant importance, particularly as it follows his recent trip to Israel, AP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AP, according to a statement from White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday evening, President Biden's itinerary includes a visit to Jordan. During this visit, he is scheduled to hold meetings with key regional leaders, namely King Abdullah of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“We’ve been crystal clear about the need for humanitarian aid to be able to continue to flow into Gaza. That has been a consistent call by President Biden and certainly by this entire administration," Kirby said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed President Biden's trip to Israel, emphasizing the urgency of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip. Concurrently, Israel is reportedly making preparations for a potential ground incursion into the 141-square-mile (365-square-kilometer) territory.

This operation aims to eradicate Hamas militants, whom US and Israeli officials hold responsible for what they consider the most devastating attack on Jews since the Holocaust. President Biden's visit underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for diplomatic engagement, AP reported.

President Biden is actively seeking to convey a robust show of support for Israel, signifying the unwavering commitment of his Democratic administration to the nation.

Furthermore, officials have indicated their intention to request over $2 billion in supplementary aid from Congress, intended for both Israel and Ukraine. The latter is currently engaged in combat against Russia's invasion.

Antony Blinken's recent visit to Israel on Monday marked his second trip to the country in less than a week, underscoring the significance of his diplomatic efforts in the region. He has been actively engaging in a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, with stops in various key nations.

These visits have included discussions with leaders in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Blinken's extensive travels highlight the United States' commitment to diplomacy and cooperation in the Middle East, addressing critical regional issues, AP reported.

Blinken, in talks Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, carried back some of the feedback he received from Arab leaders.

He also “underlined his firm support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorism and reaffirmed US determination to provide the Israeli government with what it needs to protect its citizens," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

On Monday, Iran's foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, issued a warning that "preemptive action is possible" if Israel advances closer to launching a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. It's important to note that Iran plays a significant financial role as a sponsor for both Hamas militants in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Amirabdollahian's remarks are consistent with a broader trend of increasingly heated rhetoric coming from Iran, further heightening tensions in the region.

"Leaders of the resistance will not allow the Zionist regime to do whatever it wants in Gaza and then go after other resistance groups after it's done with Gaza," he told state television. "Therefore any preemptive action is possible in the coming hours."

According to White House officials, US intelligence indicates that Iran has had a general awareness of Hamas's preparations for a potential attack on Israel. However, the United States has not found concrete evidence of direct Iranian involvement in the October 7 attack. While there may be an awareness of Hamas's activities, there's no clear indication of direct Iranian participation in the incident.

(With inputs from AP)

