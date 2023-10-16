US President Joe Biden warns Israel against occupying Gaza Strip after Hamas attack. He emphasizes need for Palestinian authority and path to state

US President Joe Biden on Sunday warned Israel against occupying the Gaza Strip and said it would be a “big mistake" for the country hit by a Hamas terror attack that killed thousands and injured several others. The remarks came after Israel signaled that it has been preparing for the Gaza invasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with CBS News, Joe Biden said the United States has been working to alleviate shortages of food, water, and gas to protect civilians. He also asserted that the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all Palestinians.

"But invading and "taking out the extremists" is a “necessary requirement". But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state", he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is pertinent to note that Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel after being invited to a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to two people familiar with the internal discussions, Bloomberg reported.

The three-hour deadline issued by the Israeli military to the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate the region has been exhausted, which means that the troops could launch a ground offensive at any moment now.

Officials of the Israeli Democratic Forces (IDF) said that they were awaiting the signal to be issued by the political leadership to enter the northern portion of the besieged Gaza Strip, as they prepare to “annihilate" the Palestinian militant group Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An estimated 1.1 million residents of northern Gaza – amounting to almost half of Gaza's 2.3 million population – were told by the IDF to head towards the southern part of the region, between 10 am and 1 pm local time.

Once the deadline was exhausted, the IDF warned that it would “implement a wide range of offensive operative plans" in the region to target the Hamas militants.

The ground invasion, which would reportedly involve 10,000 soldiers along with aerial and naval forces, will be set off following “a political decision", military spokesmen Lieutenant Richard Hecht and Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A possibility of multi-front war has also emerged, as rockets continued to be fired upon the Israeli side from Lebanon. The offensive is believed to be carried out by the Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"Following reports regarding sirens sounded in northern Israel, nine rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement, adding that it was “striking back" at the location from where the rockets were launched.

