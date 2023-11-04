Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 3 called for a “humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war, highlighting the need to protect civilian lives in Gaza. The internet, however, called out his “Freudian slip" as he almost stated the word “ceasefire" but seemingly backtracked.

"We need to see a cease-, we need to see a humanitarian pause so we can flow, we need ceasing of the levels of violence that we're seeing," Trudeau said in a statement issued during his visit to Washington. Sharing the video on social media, internet users said this was a Freudian slip from the Canadian leader, and that he should brush away the diplomatic apprehensions and clearly call for a ceasefire. Also Read: Canada's Justin Trudeau booed during mosque visit in Toronto | Watch video

The clip was also widely shared on Instagram, where some of the users said Trudeau should act more “courageously" and appeal for a ceasefire. “What the h— is a 'humanitarian pause'?! You take a quick break to stop killing people and start again when you feel like it?" a person commented.

Some of the social media users said Trudeau wanted to use the word, but had to pause himself midway as the West has largely refrained from calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. “And another one of those Freudian slips," another Instagram user added.

"Say it, Trudeau! Why can't you just say it! (sic)" another social media user commented.

Notably, the UN General Assembly on October 26 adopted a resolution for an immediate and sustained "humanitarian truce" in Gaza with 120 votes in its favour and 14 against it. A total of 45 countries, including Canada, abstained from the vote.

The Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 7 has claimed the lives of over 9,200 persons, mostly civilians, as per the latest data shared by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

