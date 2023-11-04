Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on November 3 called for a “humanitarian pause" in the Israel-Hamas war, highlighting the need to protect civilian lives in Gaza. The internet, however, called out his “Freudian slip" as he almost stated the word “ceasefire" but seemingly backtracked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We need to see a cease-, we need to see a humanitarian pause so we can flow, we need ceasing of the levels of violence that we're seeing," Trudeau said in a statement issued during his visit to Washington.

Sharing the video on social media, internet users said this was a Freudian slip from the Canadian leader, and that he should brush away the diplomatic apprehensions and clearly call for a ceasefire. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The clip was also widely shared on Instagram, where some of the users said Trudeau should act more “courageously" and appeal for a ceasefire. “What the h— is a 'humanitarian pause'?! You take a quick break to stop killing people and start again when you feel like it?" a person commented.

Some of the social media users said Trudeau wanted to use the word, but had to pause himself midway as the West has largely refrained from calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. “And another one of those Freudian slips," another Instagram user added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Say it, Trudeau! Why can't you just say it! (sic)" another social media user commented.

Notably, the UN General Assembly on October 26 adopted a resolution for an immediate and sustained "humanitarian truce" in Gaza with 120 votes in its favour and 14 against it. A total of 45 countries, including Canada, abstained from the vote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israeli offensive in Gaza since October 7 has claimed the lives of over 9,200 persons, mostly civilians, as per the latest data shared by the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

