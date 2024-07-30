Israel strikes Lebanese capital Beirut, targeting Hezbollah official

  • Israel says it has struck Beirut, targeting commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 youths

AP
Updated30 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Smoke billows from a site targeted by the Israeli military in the southern Lebanese border village. File photo
Smoke billows from a site targeted by the Israeli military in the southern Lebanese border village. File photo(AFP)

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it carried out a strike on Lebanese capital Beirut targeting the militant commander allegedly behind the deaths of 12 children and teens in a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend.

Israel has blamed the rocket attack on the Hezbollah militant group, which has denied any role in the attack

A Hezbollah official and the group’s TV station said that an Israeli airstrike hit Hezbollah’s stronghold south of Beirut on Tuesday evening, causing damage.

The airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Haret Hreik damaged several buildings but it was not immediately clear if any Hezbollah official was targeted, the Hezbollah official said on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed heavy retaliation against Hezbollah for Saturday's rocket strike in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights, though Hezbollah has denied any role in the attack.

Meanwhile, tensions remained high in Israel as soldiers were due to appear before a military court Tuesday over what a defense lawyer said were allegations of sexual abuse of a Palestinian at a facility where Israel has held prisoners from Gaza during the war.

Hard-line nationalists in Netanyahu’s government and others have protested. An investigation by The Associated Press has exposed abysmal conditions at Sde Teiman, where most of the thousands detained in Gaza have been held. Israeli authorities have generally denied abuses in detention facilities for Palestinians.

More bodies and further destruction were found after Israeli forces withdrew from parts of Khan Younis in Gaza. The territory's Health Ministry says over 39,300 people have been killed since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked the war. Some diseases run rampant in appalling conditions in overcrowded tent camps housing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The sanitation system has collapsed, leaving pools of sewage.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 11:16 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldIsrael strikes Lebanese capital Beirut, targeting Hezbollah official

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.001,030.00
      Chennai
      70,451.001,094.00
      Delhi
      69,970.00-409.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue