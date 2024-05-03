What Hamas want in a ceasefire deal with Israel amid Gaza war? 'Negotiations will stop if...'
Israel-Hamas war latest update: The latest ceasefire deal proposal involves freeing Israeli hostages held by Hamas, an immediate six-week ceasefire, release of Palestinian prisoners and the delivery of much-needed food, medicine and water into Gaza. But will Hamas take the deal?
Israel and Hamas are still working to reach a truce amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian militant Group, Hamas – which rules Gaza – is yet to respond to the latest proposal. The proposal has been put before Hamas by the US and Egyptian mediators, reportedly with Israel’s acceptance.