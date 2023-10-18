Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: A significant explosion shook al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday.
According to the Health Ministry under Hamas's control, hundreds of people lost their lives. While Hamas attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike, the Israeli military pointed to a rocket that had been misfired by Palestinian militants as the cause.
Regarding the explosion that struck a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, the White House released a statement conveying that US President Joe Biden is “outraged and deeply saddened".
The White House quoted Joe Biden, stating, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted."
Biden will now visit only Israel, a White House official said, AP reported.
Hamas called Tuesday’s hospital blast “a horrific massacre," saying it was caused by an Israeli strike.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City targeted the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the senior political figure of Hamas, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 14 individuals. Ismail Haniyeh is primarily located in Doha, Qatar, but his family resides in Gaza City. The Hamas media office did not promptly disclose the identities of the casualties.
Check all the LIVE Updates here on the LIVE blog
Voicing concern for the civilian population of Palestine, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday expressed her support for their freedom and self-determination and said that Hamas does not represent the rights of Palestinians.
Taking to X, US Vice President said, "Israelis and Palestinians must have equal measures of security and prosperity. I support the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination. Hamas does not represent these aspirations."
Pope Francis appealed for peace amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He expressed his concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and appealed to prevent a ‘humanitarian catastrophe.’
Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Thursday refuted claims made by the Palestinian side that Israel was behind the bomb explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza. The IDF also poked holes in the claims made by Hamas that several people had been killed in the explosion.
In a video briefing, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus while reiterating the Israeli PM's statement that the Islamic Jihad was behind the explosion at the Hospital said that the preliminary analysis suggests that the "rocket" exploded in the car parking and seems like no one was killed in the incident.
While describing a video analysis, the IDF spokesperson said, "We can see that this area is quite black, this appears that there was a large fire. This is really the centre of where the rocket impacted, the impact point of the rocket. What I see here is about 15 cars that were affected by the rocket that fell, I see remains of fire, what I don't see are bodies."
Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala Yousafzai, in a video message shared on X said, “I'm horrified to see the bombing of al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza and unequivocally condemn it."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is going to land in the early morning of October 19 in Israel for two days to hold meetings with Israeli PM Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. He will later head to “a number of other regional capitals," reported HT. Sunak's visit follows those of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on October 17 and Biden on October 18. French President Emmanuel Macron said he will also travel to the region “as soon as I consider that we have a useful agenda and very concrete actions to drive forward." Read more here
Egypt agreed to reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to allow aid to reach Palestinians, the U.S. said, as the humanitarian crisis worsened for the 2.3 million people trapped in the enclave and anti-Israel protests flared across the Middle East.
The region remained volatile in the aftermath of an explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people and blamed on what they said was an Israeli air strike.
Israel and the U.S. said the cause was a failed rocket launch by Islamist militants in Gaza who denied responsibility. Israel's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lior Haiat said the death toll from the blast was only "several dozen".
Coalition forces were slightly injured in Iraq in a spate of drone attacks over the last 24 hours at U.S. bases in Iraq as regional tensions flare following the deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza.
Two drones targeted the al Asad airbase in western Iraq used by U.S. forces and one drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, a U.S. official told The Associated Press. U.S. forces intercepted all three, destroying two but only damaging the third, which led to minor injuries among coalition forces at the western base, according to a statement Wednesday by U.S. Central Command.
The U.S. official were not authorized to speak publicly on the attacks and spoke on the condition of anonymity.
“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. U.S. forces will defend U.S. and coalition forces against any threat," Central Command said in the release.
Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef appeared on British anchor Piers Morgan's show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’. In the show Youssef was asked about the treatment of Palestinians during their conflict with Israel and whether Israel's decision to bomb Gaza in an attempt to get rid of Hamas is justified and proportionate after the attacks on 7 October. Read more here
Video shared by an X user showed large crowd protesting against Israel in Greece.
Sit-in protest at Capitol calls for Biden and Congress to push for Gaza ceasefire
Several pro-Palestinian groups held an 'emergency protest' in Chicago on Wednesday amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Reuters reported.
Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine (CJP) and other groups reportedly blamed Israel for the bombing of a Palestinian hospital in Gaza.
The protests have been taking place all across the US with crowds divided on the recent situation around the Israel-Hamas war that has killed thousands of people on both sides, including women, children, men and the elderly.
A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces in the village of Budrus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Palestinian official news agency WAFA said.
Israeli forces stormed the village in the early hours of Thursday, shooting dead a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another, WAFA added.
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a tweet announced that the US has imposed sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile and UAV programs.
President Joe Biden swept into wartime Israel for a 7 1/2-hour visit Wednesday that produced a heaping dose of vocal support, a deal to get limited humanitarian aid into Gaza from Egypt, likely by the end of the week, and a plea for Israelis not to allow rage over the deadly Hamas attack to consume them.
“I understand. Many Americans understand," Biden said as he wrapped up his stay in Tel Aviv, likening the Oct. 7 Hamas assault to the attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people. “You can’t look at what has happened here ... and not scream out for justice," he said.
“But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it," he said. “After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes."
The Prime Minister of the United KIngdom, Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a visit to Israel later on Thursday, where he will meet with the top leaders to discuss the country's ongoing war with Hamas, and express solidarity, Reuters reported citing the UK PM's office.
According to his office, Sunak will meet Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.
"Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit, according to Reuters.
US President Joe Biden Wednesday warned Israel not to make the same mistakes Washington made during 9/11. The recent attack by Hamas on Israel is being considered by Israel as its 9/11 moment and is referred to by Hamas as the Al Aqsa Flood. Read more here
Israel has been badly victimised, but it should explore the opportunity to relieve the suffering of people in Gaza who have nowhere to go, US President Joe Biden said following his trip to Israel. “Look, Israel has been badly victimised. But the truth is that if they have an opportunity to relieve the suffering of people who have nowhere to go, it’s what they should do. And if they don't, they'll be held accountable in ways that may be unfair," Biden told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from Israel on Wednesday. “And my point to everyone is, look, if you have an opportunity to alleviate the pain, you should do it, period. And if you don't, you're going to lose credibility worldwide. And I think everyone understands that," Biden said after he spent several hours in Israel in the aftermath of the terrorist strike from Hamas.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that Egyptians in their millions would reject the forced displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, adding that any such move would turn the Egyptian peninsula into a base for attacks against Israel.
Later, following a phone call between Sisi and U.S. President Joe Biden, a White House spokesman said about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid would enter Gaza from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula in the coming days.
White House spokesman John Kirby said the road needed some repairs first, and that he hoped more trucks would follow. The Egyptian presidency said it was agreed that aid should be provided in a "sustainable manner".
Israel said Wednesday that it will allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory came one day after a blast at a hospital killed hundreds and put immense strain on Gaza’s struggling medical system.
The announcement to allow water, food and other supplies happened as fury over the blast at Gaza City’s al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East, and as U.S. President Joe Biden visited Israel in hopes of preventing a wider conflict in the region.
US President Joe Biden spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday and discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population, the White House said.
The two presidents concurred to cooperate closely in promoting a swift and robust global response to the UN's plea for humanitarian aid.
"They agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East, prevent escalation of the conflict, and set the circumstances for a durable, permanent peace in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring, strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt," the White House said in an official release.
Palestine's Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyan Mansour, has slammed Israel, stating that killing more Palestinians will never make Israel more secure as he held the country responsible for the occupation of their land.
During an emergency session at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday, Mansour emphasized, "For 75 years now, Israel has explained, brazenly justified how it had to dispossess us, how it had to occupy our land, how it had to kill our people, all in full impunity."
He continued, "Killing more Palestinians will never, never make Israel more secure. 75 years of experience should have been proof enough for those who want to learn there is no logic in this world, no moral in this world, and no law in this world that can justify the killing of people innocent children, women and men, as a pretext to make another secure."
The European Union has already urged tech titans including Facebook owner Meta, TikTok, X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube to crack down on disinformation.
“The widespread dissemination of illegal content and disinformation linked to these events carries a clear risk of stigmatisation of certain communities, destabilisation of our democratic structures, not to mention the exposure of our children to violent content," said Thierry Breton – the EU's top tech enforcer – on Wednesday.
White House says current assessment is Israel was 'not responsible' for Gaza hospital blast; still collecting evidence, reports AP.
The U.S and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday following two bomb threats received via email. Reuters quoted local media reports to say that anti-bomb squads were scouring the premises.
"Based on the information we've seen to date, it appears as a result of an errant rocket fired by a terrorist group in Gaza," Biden told reporters at the end of a short trip to show solidarity with Israel after the October 7 Hamas attacks.
After Biden's visit to Israel, the United States had vetoed a United Nations resolution that would have condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians, while urging humanitarian aid to Gazans, reports Al Jazeera
The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 votes in favor, the US against and two abstentions.
-Biden urged Israelis not to be consumed by rage and said the vast majority of Palestinians were not affiliated with Hamas. The Palestinian people are suffering as well, he said.
-In remarks after meeting Israeli leaders, Biden said he would ask Congress for an “unprecedented" aid package this week.
-The president made reference to the Nazi Holocaust of World War Two when saying that Israel had the backing of its friends.
-“We will not stand by and do nothing again. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever," he said.
-The United States has urged Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.
-Reuters
During the press conference, Biden promised Israel additional military aid and unconditional support, while also cautioning it to use restraint against civilians, and assuring Palestinians that the US will continue to support humanitarian aid to them.
He said “Terrorists will not win. Freedom will win. Israel is not alone. The US stands with you."
The Israeli government is set to ban media platform Al Jazeera from operating in the country after top officials reached an agreement on Tuesday. According to local media reports, attorney general Gali Bahara Miara had greenlit the move after reaching an agreement with Communications Minister Shloma Karhi.
Officials had earlier sought the closure of Al Jazeera's local bureau and accused the Qatari platform of pro-Hamas incitement. Karhi said on Sunday that proposal to shut down Al Jazeera had been vetted by Israeli security officials and was being scrutinised by legal experts. The media platform has also been accused of exposing Israeli soldiers to potential attack from Gaza.
Reports citing Palestinian officials said that Israeli forces had shot dead two Palestinian teenagers near Ramallah in the West Bank after protests broke out on Wednesday.
Iran president Ebrahim Raisi has dubbed the United States an 'accomplice in crimes' of Israel in Gaza.
Islamic Jihad is a Palestinian militant group that is allied with Hamas. It is believed to have taken part in the October 7 attack on Israelis. However the group has denied accusations that it was behind a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people.
Formed in the late 1970s by Fathi Shiqaqi and Abdel-Aziz Odeh, the group has sworn to destroy Israel and replacing it with an Islamic state spanning pre-1948 British Mandate Palestine.
Israel estimates that the group receives funding and know-how from Iran – estimated to be in the tens of millions of dollars annually.
The US announced sanctions on Wednesday against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organisation's financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkiye, Algeria and Qatar.
Crude futures briefly vaulted three percent higher as fears grew over broadening unrest that could destabilise the crude-rich Middle East with some analysts predicting a possible return to $100 oil, while gold hit a four-week peak as investors sought the safe haven investment.
European markets fell across the board with London also dented by news of stubbornly high UK inflation. Asian markets mostly dropped, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mumbai, Jakarta, Taipei and Manila all down. Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Bangkok edged up. Tokyo was flat.
World stock markets had enjoyed a healthy run Tuesday on optimism the crisis could be contained even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared for a ground offensive in the blockaded territory.
(AFP)
“I really hope this will be a signal that we need to end this conflict as soon as possible. In any case, we need to focus on the possibility of starting some contacts and negotiations. I have the impression that no one wants this to continue, for the conflict to develop and for the situation to worsen further. In my opinion, the main players - some, by definition do not want to, some are afraid of something - but I have the impression that there are practically no players ready to develop the conflict and turn it into a large-scale war," Reuters quoted him as saying.
Within hours after a blast was said to have killed hundreds at a Gaza hospital, protesters hurled stones at Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank and at riot police in neighboring Jordan.
Meanwhile President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas — usually perceived as friends of the US — called off a planned Wednesday summit with Joe Biden.
Iran called for Organisation of Islamic Cooperation members to impose an oil embargo and other sanctions against Israel on Wednesday.
“The foreign minister calls for an immediate and complete embargo on Israel by Islamic countries, including oil sanctions, in addition to expelling Israeli ambassadors if relations with the Zionist regime have been established," Reuters quoted the the Iranian foreign ministry as saying in a statement.
President Joe Biden assured Israel that the US would give the other country ‘what it needed to defend itself’ during a joint address with Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden tells Netanyahu that explosion at Gaza hospital appears to have been done 'by the other team, not you.' (AP)
With Israeli and Palestinian authorities are pointing fingers at the other for the blast at Gaza hospital, Palestinian ambassador in Japan has revealed that the Israeli military had issued a warning to Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist hospital an hour before blast, as reported by The Spectator. Read the story here.
Britain's domestic MI5 spy agency chief has warned the current conflict in Israel and the Palestinian territories increases UK terror risk, singling out Iran as a cause for concern.
The comments by MI5 director general Ken McCallum, reported in UK media Wednesday, follow terror attacks by suspected Islamist extremists in France and Belgium since renewed violence erupted in the Middle East 11 days ago.
"There clearly is the possibility that profound events in the Middle East will either generate more volume of UK threat and/or change its shape in terms of what is being targeted, in terms of how people are taking inspiration," McCallum said. (AFP)
India's Representative Office to Palestine said, “Public Notice In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hour Emergency Helpline: Jawwal: 0592-916418, WhatsApp: 970-59291641."
Civilian casualties matter of serious concern; those involved should be held responsible: PM Modi on Israel-Hamas conflict. (PTI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!