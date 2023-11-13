Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Three UN agencies expressed dismay at the conditions in hospitals, revealing that in 36 days, they documented a minimum of 137 attacks on healthcare facilities.
As reported by Reuters, these attacks resulted in 521 deaths and 686 injuries, which included 16 medics killed and 38 wounded.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that the World Health Organization has successfully reestablished communication with healthcare professionals at Shifa.
He emphasized the severity of the situation, describing it as “dire and perilous," with ongoing gunfire and bombings intensifying the already critical circumstances.
“Tragically, the number of patient fatalities has increased significantly," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore."
By Sunday afternoon, a minimum of 80 aid trucks had entered Gaza from Egypt, as reported by two sources. Additionally, Jordan announced that it had air-dropped a second batch of aid into a field hospital.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday, November 12 reported that it has lost contact with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, ANI reported.
Al-Shifa Hospital has received international attention after reports of individuals fleeing the hospital being allegedly shot, wounded, or killed. The facility has been under repeated attacks, and the latest information suggests it is surrounded by tanks.
Earlier, the Chief Israeli military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari, said that the military will facilitate the evacuation of children who are currently trapped in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital on the upcoming Sunday. “The staff of the Shifa hospital has requested that tomorrow we help the babies in the pediatric department to get to a safer hospital. We will provide the assistance needed," Hagari told a news conference, as reported by Reuters.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep concern for the safety of health workers, hundreds of patients, including babies on life support, and displaced individuals still inside the hospital.
Israel-Hamas War: On the 37th day of the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Israeli military supplied 300 litres of fuel to Shifa Hospital for critical medical needs. Here are the top ten key developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
1. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that their troops delivered 300 litres of fuel to Shifa Hospital for urgent medical needs. According to the IDF, Hamas prevented the hospital from accepting the fuel. “Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it," IDF wrote on X.
2. Hamas refuted allegations of rejecting the fuel and asserted that the hospital falls under the authority of Gaza's Health Ministry, Reuters reported. They also contended that the amount of fuel offered by Israel was “insufficient to power the hospital's generators for more than half an hour."
3. The largest hospital in Gaza, hospitals in the north of the Palestinian enclave, including the al-Shifa complex, has halted its operations, and the number of patient fatalities is on the rise, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday.
The WHO engaged with healthcare professionals at Shifa, who depicted a situation as "dire and perilous," citing ongoing gunfire and bombings that further intensified the already critical conditions, stated Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) early on November 13 announced that their troops successfully delivered 300 litres of fuel to Al-Shifa Hospital for urgent medical purposes. They added that Hamas reportedly prohibited the hospital from accepting the fuel.
"Our troops risked their lives to hand-deliver 300 litres of fuel to the Shifa hospital for urgent medical purposes. Hamas forbade the hospital from taking it. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry has been warning for weeks that its hospitals are running out of fuel. If so, why would they prevent the hospital from receiving it?" said the IDF in a post on X.
Gaza's largest and second-largest hospitals, Al Shifa and Al-Quds said they were suspending operations. With more people killed and wounded daily but half of the territory's hospitals now out of action, there are ever fewer places for the injured. (Reuters)
