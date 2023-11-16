LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Hamas War LIVE updates: ‘Shifa operation won’t end campaign…more difficult days to come in conflict,’ says Israel

2 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 07:18 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on October 7 Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday