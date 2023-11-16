Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on October 7
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: On the 42nd day of the war in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Forces have found weapons inside Al-Shifa hospital. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had encircled Gaza's largest hospital for days and claimed that Hamas militants were hiding inside it. Meanwhile, the United Nations has condemned the actions of Israeli troops for storming Gaza’s hospital. Whereas Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel “a terrorist state" in a speech addressing members of the ruling AK Party in Ankara.
However, Israel has said that entry into Gaza’s Shifa hospital compound will not mark an end to military operations against Hamas, with many difficult days still to come in the conflict.
The UN said 40 patients died in Shifa hospital on 14 November before Israel said it had entered the hospital compound. Only one hospital in northern Gaza is reportedly still operational at a minimum level, the UN said.
Israel unleashed its assault on Gaza in response to a cross-border Hamas raid on southern Israel on October 7 in which gunmen killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took about 240 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel says it has lost 33 soldiers in Gaza.
Palestinian officials said 10,812 Gaza residents had been killed as of Thursday, about 40% of them children, in air and artillery strikes.
US President Joe Biden said that Israel war in Gaza to stop 'when Hamas no longer maintains the capacity' to murder. Biden added he made it clear to Israelis it would be a mistake to occupy Gaza.
In a video by the Israeli Air Force, the military launched a strike on a Hezbollah post in Lebanon. The Israeli troops targeted weapons depots, military infrastructure, observation posts, and launch positions.
"From one of the attacked positions, an anti-tank missile was fired last night at a peaceful area," the Israeli Air Force wrote on the X platform.
Qatar has condemned the Israeli military for raiding Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, and called it "a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws".
Qatar has called for an international probe into Israeli raids on medical supplies.
On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers launched a "targeted" operation inside Gaza's largest hospital. Israel has accused Hamas of using Al-Shifa hospital as a command base. Hamas has denied the claim.
Notably, hospitals are protected in times of war under international humanitarian law but Israel has continuously said that Hamas' "continued military use of the Shifa hospital jeopardizes its protected status".
Entry into Gaza’s Shifa hospital compound by Israeli troops will not mark an end to military operations against Hamas, with many difficult days still to come in the conflict, an Israeli government spokesperson said.
Eylon Levy told Bloomberg Radio in an interview said, “It would be a very serious blow to Hamas…But it’s not the end and we know that the days ahead are going to be long and they are going to be difficult".
