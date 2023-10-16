Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel’s order by evacuating the northern territory and moving in the southward direction on Sunday. Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians faced a deepening struggle for food, water, and safety. The Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 4,000 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on 7 October. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalized. Biden has staunchly proclaimed his support for Israel. He spoke to both Palestinian and Israeli Presidents on call on Saturday. Biden has said that any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a "big mistake".
Separately, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have struck the Hezbollah "military infrastructure" in Lebanon as a retaliatory move to Sunday's fire. Lebanon has warned Israel that if they continue to attack the Gaza Strip then they will face severe consequences. But the US and France have conveyed to Hezbollah that they must stay out of the war. Israeli Defence Minister Gallant said that an estimated 150-200 hostages are being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the UN has asked Hamas to release them without condition.
For Indians stranded in Israel can contact these helpline numbers.
24*7 Emergency Helpline/Contact:
Tel +972-35226748
Tel +972-543278392
Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.
Read all the latest updates on Israel-Hamas war
Actions of Hamas 'do not represent Palestinian people'
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas said that the policies and actions of Hamas "do not represent the Palestinian people". The Palestinian Liberation Organisations (PLO) was the only legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, Abbas added.
'US stands by Israel today, tomorrow and every day,' Antony Blinken says
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated that the US has Israel's back.
"The United States has Israel's back. We will stand with it today, tomorrow, and every day, and we're doing that in word and also in deed," Blinken said.
Israel-Hamas war: 'Confident' Israelis will act under rules of war, says Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden said he is "confident" Israel will act under the rules of war in its conflict with Palestine.
In an interview with "60 Minutes," Biden said that while he believes Hamas must be eliminated entirely, there must be a path for a Palestinian state.
US should not accept Palestinian refugees: Florida Governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said that the United States should not accept Palestinian refugees escaping from Gaza. "I don't know what [President] Biden's gonna do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees," DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, said during a campaign stop in Iowa.
Israel says, 'Over 600,000 Gazans have fled'
Israeli army estimated that more than 600,000 people have left Gaza City and its surroundings for southern Gaza. Israel had asked Gazans to evacuate southward as it has pledged to annihilate Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.
US says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be 'big mistake'
In a latest interview, US President Joe Biden said Israel's move to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a "big mistake".
Asked by CBS news program 60 Minutes if he would support any occupation of Gaza by the American ally, Biden replied: "I think it'd be a big mistake."
Hamas "don't represent all the Palestinian people," he continued.
But invading and "taking out the extremists" is a "necessary requirement," he added.
Israel-Hamas war updates: Biden likely to visit Israel
US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to visit war-hit Israel. Biden stressed his belief that Israel would act by the rules of war and that innocent civilians would have access to medicine, food, and water in an interview with CBS News’s “60 Minutes."
Israel- Hamas war news: Gaza hospitals predict deaths due to shortage of medicines
Medics in Gaza warned that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the latest war erupted.
More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority of them civilians after the attack by Hamas on 7 October this year.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli military carries out fresh strikes on Hezbollah
Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck the Hezbollah "military infrastructure" in Lebanon on Monday. Notably, on Sunday morning, six anti-tank guided missiles were fired towards an Israeli town by Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah. Nine further rockets were also fired at Nahariya, a city in the north by Hezbollah yesterday.
Hezbollah is a highly trained, well-armed, and sophisticated military force that also receives Iranian support, so its entry into the conflict would mark a significant escalation.
