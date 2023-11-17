Israel-Hamas War LIVE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday called on Israel to take "urgent" action to stop settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. He made the plea in a telephone call with Benny Gantz, an opposition leader who joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wartime cabinet. The US official “stressed the urgent need for affirmative steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, including by confronting rising levels of settler extremist violence".
Unlike the Gaza Strip, which is under Hamas control, the West Bank is largely under Israeli occupation with limited autonomy by the Palestinian Authority, whose leaders are enemies of Hamas. Palestinians in the occupied West Bank say they have faced increased harassment from Israeli settlers since the war began.
Around 240 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attacks, which killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, said Israeli officials. Since then, Hamas government officials say Israel's bombardment and ground offensive have killed more than 11,500 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children.
Hamas and Israel nearing agreement on hostage release, pending Israeli approval
Hamas and Israel are reportedly engaged in preliminary discussions aimed at reaching a deal for the release of hostages. The proposed agreement specifically focuses on the potential release of around 50 women and children among the 240 hostages currently held by Hamas in Gaza, The Washington Post reported citing an Arab diplomat familiar with the negotiations.
Israel is said to be evaluating the proposal, which entails a three-to-five-day halt in fighting, an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the release of an unspecified number of women and children held in Israeli prisons.
Gaza communications down as Israel searches main hospital
Israeli troops carried out building-by-building searches at Gaza's main hospital, as a new communications blackout in the territory on Friday compounded fears for Palestinian civilians trapped inside the facility.
Al-Shifa hospital has become a focal point for Israeli operations in northern Gaza since soldiers raided the complex on Wednesday, hunting for a command centre they say militant group Hamas operates there.
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said, bringing a potentially long-term blackout of communications as Israel signaled its offensive against Hamas could next target the south, where most of the population has taken refuge.
Israel's Gaza invasion has set "whole region on fire," says Jordan's foreign minister
Israel's invasion of Gaza has destroyed decades of work to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has set "the whole region on fire," Jordan's foreign minister told CNN on Thursday.
"Israel is not producing security for itself by the killing of innocent Palestinians," Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said, adding, "It's putting the whole region on fire again, and it has destroyed the hard work that many had made over the decades to make sure that we come to a peaceful conclusion to this conflict."
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu holds a press conference in Tel Aviv
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, 28 October 2023.
Israel 'not successful' in bid to minimize Gaza civilian casualties, says PM Netanyahu
Israel is doing all it can to get civilians out of harm's way as it battles Hamas in Gaza, including dropping leaflets warning them to flee, but its attempts to minimize casualties were "not successful", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.
Blinken asks Israel for 'urgent' action against settler violence
