Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: In an op-ed published on Saturday, US President Joe Biden dismisses increasing ceasefire calls for Gaza, asserting that it won't bring about peace. The US President also called for Israel to respect humanitarian law and minimise the loss of civilian life, saying he counselled Israeli officials during his trip to Tel Aviv "against letting their hurt and rage mislead them into making mistakes we ourselves have made in the past." The Israel Defence Forces in a recorded conversation with the medical center's director confirmed on Saturday that most patients and staff of Gaza's Shifa Hospital have already been evacuated. However, only the patients left are too sick to evacuate. The officer told the hospital director, “When there is the opportunity and the possibility from a medical point of view, we will coordinate."
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: No deal on temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, says White House
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday night.
The U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides, the spokesperson said. A second U.S. official confirmed no deal had been reached
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Death toll from Oct 7 music festival massacre rises to 350
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack at the Nova Music Festival was raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise more as new information surfaces. The increase was based on data from Israel's National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee is higher than previously thought. Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.
Some 1,200 people were killed during Hamas' October 7 attack on Jewish communities near the Gaza Strip and around 240 people are confirmed to be held hostage in Gaza. Authorities have identified 870 of the victims, while others still remain unaccounted for.
Archaeologists have been enlisted to help find the remains of massacred Israelis while search teams continue looking for bodies in open areas.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Should you make travel plans to Jordan, Egypt this winter? Expert says ‘risk level depends on…’
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The Israel-Hamas war, which has now stretched over a month and continues to escalate, is prompting travelers heading to Egypt, Jordan, or Lebanon this winter to rethink their plans. After violence erupted in the region on the first week of October, the US State Department immediately issued an alert urging citizens in specific Middle Eastern countries to exercise caution. A few days later came a worldwide travel advisory that further expanded the guidelines. Read more here
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Hamas says more than 80 dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza camp
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed Saturday in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Hamas war.
Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory's biggest refugee camp.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians in southern Israel, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Three in four Palestinians support Hamas' massacre: Survey
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Slightly more than three in four Palestinians have a positive view of Hamas in the wake of its October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, according to a survey by the Arab World for Research and Development (AWRAD) research firm. The Ramallah-based institute polled 668 Palestinian adults in the southern Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria between October 31 and November 7.
The Palestinian poll--the first of its kind since the October 7 attacks--found that 48.2 per cent of respondents characterise Hamas's role as "very positive," while 27.8 per cent view Hamas as "somewhat positive." Almost 80 per cent regard the role of Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigade's "military" wing as positive.
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: WHO says Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone', urges full evacuation
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The World Health Organization said Sunday it had led an assessment mission to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City and determined it was a "death zone", urging a full evacuation.
"WHO and partners are urgently developing plans for the immediate evacuation of the remaining patients, staff and their families," the United Nations health agency said in a statement, adding that 291 patients and 25 health workers remained inside the hospital.
Israel-Hamas War Day 45: Israel-Hamas near hostage deal; Gaza hospital evacuated amid ongoing Israeli assault. 10 points
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: The war which was triggered by Hamas after the October 7 attack in southern Israel has now reached its 45th day. Israel has now vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group's October 7 rampage killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 men, women and children. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed. Speaking of the Palestinians, more than 11,500 people have been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities. Apart from this, another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried under rubble. In the latest development, Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza. Read more here
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Director confirms most patients, staff have evacuated Gaza's Shifa Hospital
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Most patients and staff of Gaza's Shifa Hospital have already been evacuated, the Israel Defence Forces confirmed in a recorded conversation with the medical center's director on Saturday. The military released a copy of the recording to the press on Saturday evening.
The hospital's director told an Arab-speaking officer from the IDF's Coordination and Liaison Administration that patients well enough to evacuate were already transferred, while most of the staff left too. The only patients left are too sick to evacuate.
The officer told the hospital director, "When there is the opportunity and the possibility from a medical point of view, we will coordinate."
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel, US, Hamas near deal to free hostages in Gaza, pause fighting
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel, the United States and Hamas are close to an agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza, in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting, the Washington Post reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the provisions.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!