LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israeli troops intensify attack in Gaza, hit two refugee camps

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes. The Israeli military said 29 of its soldiers have died during the ground operation