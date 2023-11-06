Israel-Hamas war LIVE: The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: As the war in the Gaza Strip enters Day 31, thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives due to relentless airstrikes by Israeli forces. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, killing scores of people. Meanwhile, Gaza has lost communications in its third total outage of the Israel-Hamas war. Despite appeals and overseas protests, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza, saying it is targeting Hamas and accusing the militant of using civilians as human shields.
The war has stoked wider tensions, with Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group trading fire along the border.
The UN said about 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes. Food, water, and the fuel needed for generators that power hospitals are running out.
The Israeli military said 29 of its soldiers have died during the ground operation.
The UN says that 88 staff members from its Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA have been reported killed since 7 October.
The figure represents “the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict," UN agency said.
Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will cost as much as $51 billion, the Calcalist financial newspaper.
The daily estimated that equal to 10% of gross domestic product, was premised on the war lasting between eight to 12 months; on it being limited to Gaza, without full participation by Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iran or Yemen.
Calcalist said half of the cost would be in defence expenses that amount to some 1 billion shekels a day. Another 40-60 billion shekels would come from a loss of revenue, 17-20 billion for compensation for businesses and 10-20 billion shekels for rehabilitation.
(1 Shekel = $ 0.25)
The city of Kiryat Shmona was hit by two rocket barrages on Sunday night, according to the city's municipality. According to the city, a rocket attack damaged a power line, which is why much of the city is without electricity.
The heads of 11 UN agencies and six humanitarian organizations issued a joint plea for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the swift entry to Gaza of food, water, medicine and fuel. The UN and humanitarian organizations said more than 23,000 injured people need immediate treatment and hospitals are overstretched.
The World Health Organization is "very concerned" about reports of another communications outage in Gaza, the organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the X platform.
"Without connectivity, people who need immediate medical attention cannot contact hospitals and ambulances. All channels of communication must be restored immediately," Tedros wrote.
Five more UN employees have been killed in Gaza over the past 48 hours, according to the main UN agency.
The additional deaths bring the total number of UN relief agency workers killed in Gaza to 79 since Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.
Four civilians were killed by an Israeli airstrike in south Lebanon on Sunday evening, including three children, a local civil defense official and state-run media reported. The Israeli military said it had attacked Hezbollah targets in response to anti-tank fire that killed an Israeli civilian. Hezbollah said it fired Grad rockets from southern Lebanon into Israel in response.
The Israeli military carried out expansive airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday evening and ground troops completed their encirclement of Gaza City, slicing the enclave in two as telecommunication services to the Strip appeared to be cut again.
An official with the Hamas terror group, which rules Gaza, said that “for more than an hour, intense bombings have been taking place around hospitals."
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. Abbas, who has had no authority in Gaza since Hamas took over in 2007, said the Palestinian Authority would only assume control of Gaza as part of a “comprehensive political solution" establishing an independent state that includes the West Bank and east Jerusalem — lands Israel seized in the 1967 war.
Israeli jets struck a house near a school at the crowded Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. According to media reports, at least 13 people have been killed so far. The Bureij refugee camp is home to an estimated 46,000 people. Many Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza have stayed in refugee camps and schools as temporary shelters.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his opposition to a cease-fire in Gaza. "There will be no cease-fire without the return of our hostages," he said.
“We say this to both our enemies and our friends. We will continue until we beat them," he added.
The Israeli military has discovered an extensive stash of weapons in a home in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip as it searched the area. It found rifles, grenades, explosives, suicide drones and missiles in the residence, bringing some of the weapons back to Israel to inspect them. The military said that forces had also destroyed a nearby explosives lab.
On Sunday, Palestinian communications company Paltel announced that all of its “communication and internet services" were down once again. Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org confirmed that communications were curtailed across Gaza.
It is the third total communications blackout since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on 7 October.
Israeli ambassador to the US has called Gaza “the biggest terror complex in the world," with tens of thousands of fighters and rockets, among other weaponry — and 310 miles (500 kilometers) of underground tunnels. Ambassador Michael Hertzog said Israel was making every effort to distinguish between “terrorists and the civilian population" in its war with the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza.
