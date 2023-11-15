In the latest development in the prolonged Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces claimed that they are moving inside the largest hospital of the besieged region to carry out a 'targeted and precise operation'.
The Israeli military entered inside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to annihilate Hamas militants. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. The function of the hospital halted on Monday due to fuel shortages.
Israel has vowed to end Hamas rule in Gaza after the militants' 7 October attack on Israel in which they killed some 1,200 people and took roughly 240 hostages.
Yesterday a large crowd in Washington DC protested in favour of Israel and demanded Hamas to release hostages.
The event is believed to be the largest pro-Israel gathering in the US since Hamas inflicted widespread carnage in Israel on October 7.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US backs claim Hamas uses Gaza hospitals as military cover
The US White House said that its independent intelligence supported Israel's claim that Hamas was using Gaza's hospitals, including its biggest, to hide command posts and hostages while a glimmer of progress emerged in hostage negotiations.
Israel has made the same claims, which Hamas denies.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Tens of thousands rally for Israel in Washington
Thousands of people in Washington came in support of Israel and condemned anti-Semitism. With senior members of Congress addressing the event on the National Mall, near the Capitol, the crowd rapidly swelled with people wearing the white and blue colors of Israel.
The demonstration, dubbed the March for Israel, centered on combating anti-Semitism and calling for the release of the hostages, according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, one of the organizers.
Signs included "Annihilate Hamas" and "From the river to the sea, we support democracy."
Less than two weeks ago, a major pro-Palestinian demonstration took place in Washington, with a large crowd marching up to the fence around the White House.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israeli soldiers enter emergency department of Shifa Hospital
As per the latest reports by the Gaza health ministry, dozens of Israeli soldiers entered the emergency department of Shifa Hospital.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 'Will allow fuel shipments into Gaza for humanitarian ops', says IDF
Israeli defense officials say they have agreed to allow fuel shipments into the Gaza Strip for humanitarian operations.
Israel declared war and barred fuel shipments after the attack, saying Hamas would divert supplies for military use. But fuel shortages have crippled operations at Gaza hospitals, which run on generators, and hindered the U.N. from delivering humanitarian aid.
COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian affairs, announced early Wednesday that it would allow U.N. trucks to refill at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border later Wednesday.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Biden 'wholly responsible' for Israeli operation in Gaza hospital, Hamas says
The Palestinian militant group Hamas accused US President Joe Biden on Wednesday of being "wholly responsible" for an Israeli army operation at Gaza's largest hospital.
"We hold the occupation (Israel) and President Biden wholly responsible for the assault on the Al-Shifa medical complex," Hamas said in a statement.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF tanks enter inside Al-Shifa hospital, report claims
According to CNN report, citing a journalist, Israeli tanks have breached Gaza's largest hospital complex. The journalist said that there were gunfire exchanges across the yard.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE: Al-Shifa hospital 'turned into a cemetery'
Fighting has raged for days around Shifa Hospital, a complex several city blocks across at the center of Gaza City that has now “turned into a cemetery," its director said in a statement.
The Health Ministry said 40 patients, including three babies, have died since Shifa’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. Another 36 babies are at risk of dying because there is no power for incubators, according to the ministry.
The Israeli military said it started an effort to transfer incubators to Shifa. But they would be useless without electricity, a World Health Organization spokesman said.
While Israel says it is willing to allow staff and patients to evacuate, some Palestinians who have made it out say Israeli forces have fired at evacuees.
Israel says its claims of a Hamas command center in and beneath Shifa are based on intelligence, but it has not provided visual evidence to support them.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Latest data on death toll and hostages
According to Palestinian Health Ministry, more thann 11,200 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed in Gaza. About 2,700 people have been reported missing. The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. Almost the entire population of Gaza has squeezed into the southern two-thirds of the tiny territory, where conditions have been deteriorating even as bombardment there continues. About 200,000 fled the north in recent days, the U.N. said Tuesday.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: IDF asks Hamas terrorists to surrender
The Israel army, which is carrying out a "precise and targeted operation" against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital, has asked the Gaza-run militant group to surrender.
"We call upon all Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender," Israel Defense Forces wrote on the X platfrom.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: ‘Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians,’ says IDF
The Israeli military entered Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility. The IDF said, “conducting a ground operation in Gaza to defeat Hamas and rescue our hostages. Israel is at war with Hamas, not with the civilians in Gaza".
“The IDF forces include medical teams and Arabic speakers, who have undergone specified training to prepare for this complex and sensitive environment, with the intent that no harm is caused to the civilians being used by Hamas as human shields," the Isarel Defense Forces wrote on the X platform.
Israel believes it has given the Hamas operatives sufficient time to cease their alleged activities inside the building.
Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations that it uses the hospital for cover.
