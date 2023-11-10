Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: In the latest developments of the Israel and Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the former has agreed to allow a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in the region, according to US President Joe Biden. However, some reports have suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the claim. Meanwhile, some 80,000 people fled northern Gaza on Thursday as Israelis forces intensified its attack against Hamas militants in the region. Israel claimed its forces captured a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza after a 10-hour battle yesterday. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 10,818.
In its latest update Thursday, the ministry said the figure includes 4,412 children and 2,198 women.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Gaza-Israel war has been the deadliest conflict for media workers. At least 39 journalists and media workers had been killed so far. Reporters Without Borders put the number slightly higher at 41.
The victims are mostly Palestinian journalists and media workers killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, but they include four Israelis.
According to the Palestinian news agency, Wafa, Israel on Friday launched attacks near East Jerusalem. Israeli forces also targeted several homes in Hizma, firing tear gas and carrying out searches.
The fatality toll reported by MoH in Gaza since the start of the hostilities stands at 10,818, of whom 68% are said to be children and women. About 2,650 others, including some 1,400 children, have been reported missing and may be trapped or dead under the rubble, awaiting rescue or recovery.
The reported fatalities since 7 October include at least 192 medical staff, according to the MoH Gaza. Of them, at least 16 were on duty when killed, according to WHO.
In the past 24 hours, at least two Israeli soldiers were reportedly killed in Gaza, bringing the total number of soldiers killed since the start of ground operations to at least 35.
Gaza officials said Israel launched air strikes on or near at least three hospitals on Friday.
Gaza's health ministry has said 18 of Gaza's 35 hospitals and 40 other health centres were out of service either due to damage from bombardment or lack of fuel.
Israel's defence minister said that the 4-hour pause in Gaza will not affect the fight against Hamas militants. Yoav Gallant stressed that there would be no ceasefire until the release of the hostages. The Israeli defence minister said the daily four-hour pauses by the Israeli military are limited measures to allow civilians to flee.
Israel's military said a drone exploded Thursday in the yard of a house in the Red Sea city of Eilat, causing no injuries. Later, Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they fired a batch of ballistic missiles at Israeli targets. The Iran-backed forces, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, are staunch enemies of Israel and have vowed to continue their military operations in support of Palestinians.
In a TV interview with FOX TV, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Well, one thing we haven’t agreed to is a cease fire. A cease fire with Hamas means surrender to Hamas, surrender to terror and the victory of Iran’s axis of terror. So there won’t be a cease fire without the release of Israeli hostages
The fighting continues against the Hamas enemy, the Hamas terrorists, but in specific locations for a given period, a few hours here, a few hours there, we want to facilitate a safe passage of civilians away from the zone of fighting. And we’re doing that".
The Israel-Hamas war will push millions of Palestinians into poverty, a UN report on the conflict's possible long-term impacts warned.
The gross domestic product shrank 4% in the West Bank and Gaza in the war’s first month, sending over 400,000 people into poverty.
If the war continues for a second month, the UN projects that the Palestinian gross domestic product, which was $20.4 billion before the war, will drop by 8.4%. That’s a loss of $1.7 billion. And if the conflict lasts a third month, Palestinian GDP will drop by 12%, with losses of $2.5 billion and more than 660,000 people pushed into poverty.
Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza, the US said. However, some foreign mediasaid, citing sources, that Israeli troops have called it ‘tactical pauses’, but no ‘ceasefire’.
