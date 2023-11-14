Hundreds of wounded Palestinian patients, newborns, and their caregivers are stranded inside Gaza's main hospital as war rages between Israel and Hamas. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals as cover for its fighters. The sounds of explosions and gunfire were heard around Al-Shifa Hospital, which has been encircled by Israeli troops for days. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that Shifa “must be protected."
“It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden said in the Oval Office.
At Shifa Hospital, the Health Ministry said 32 patients, including three babies, have died since its emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. It said 36 babies, as well as other patients, are at risk of dying because life-saving equipment cannot function.
Read the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Over 100 UN staffers killed in Gaza
A UN aid agency said that at least 102 UN staff members have been killed in Gaza since the war began on 7th October.
"This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.
At least 27 staff members have also been injured since the start of the war, the UN agency added.
Israel says 2024 budget will focus on war
Israel’s 2024 budget will be structured to focus on the war and then economic growth thereafter, a senior minister said. “In 2024, we are really structuring the budget to focus on the war and to focus on economic growth immediately after. We will make the concessions needed so that everyone is happy," he added.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Gaza may face another communication blackout
Palestinian telecommunication minister said that the Gaza Strip is facing imminent communications and internet services outage by Thursday. The expected interruption is due to the depletion of fuel supplies.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE updates: Hospitals caught on front line of war
Israel has accused the Hamas militancy group of using hospitals as cover for its personnel.
International law gives hospitals special protections during the war. But hospitals can lose those protections if combatants use them to hide fighters or store weapons, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Yesterday, the Red Cross attempted evacuation of some 6,000 patients, staff, and displaced people from another hospital, Al-Quds, after it shut down for lack of fuel, but the Red Cross said its convoy had to turn back because of shelling and fighting. On Monday, Israel released a video showing what it said was a militant with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher entering Al-Quds Hospital. An Israeli tank was stationed nearby.
At Shifa Hospital, the Health Ministry said 36 babies, as well as other patients, are at risk of dying because life-saving equipment cannot function.
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: 'Shifa must be protected,' says Joe Biden
"It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden added.
“It is my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action," Biden added.
