comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 07 2023 11:44:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.75 0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576 0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206 -1.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,481.25 -0.87%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.7 0.78%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Hamas war makes way for 1 lakh Indians to replace Palestinian workers
Back Back

Israel-Hamas war makes way for 1 lakh Indians to replace Palestinian workers

 Livemint

Israel has launched a program to hire up to 100,000 Indian workers, following the displacement of 90,000 Palestinian workers due to the conflict with Hamas.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference with defense minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a press conference with defense minister Yoav Gallant and Cabinet minister Benny Gantz in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv , Israel , 28 October 2023. ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (ABIR SULTAN POOL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)

In the wake of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, a notable development has emerged that holds economic implications for India. Israel has initiated a programme to hire up to one lakh Indian workers into its workforce, VOA reported

This initiative arises as a countermeasure to the displacement of 90,000 Palestinian workers due to the revocation of their work permits subsequent to the hostilities.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war Highlights: Death toll in Gaza crosses 10,000 on Day 31 of war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier reached out to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, advocating a joint stand against terrorism and affirming India’s steadfast support to Israel amidst the crisis.

The transition in Israel's labour market, now favouring Indian labour, is poised to substantially increase remittances back to India, enhancing the financial well-being of those engaged in employment abroad. This new economic policy may well be perceived as an opportunity amid the discord, binding the fortunes of India and Israel more closely on an economic front.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: UN calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire, says ‘Enough is Enough. This must…’

Israel's recent policy move aligns with India's United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) vote abstention. The vote called for an immediate end to the Israel-Hamas conflict. India's choice reflects a strong, growing alliance with Israel. 

This alliance has been prospering since 1992. That year marked the start of formal diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Also Read: Israel's intense bombardment of Gaza in 6 days almost matches US' year-long campaign in Afghanistan

The Indo-Israeli ties have been particularly strengthened through trade, with India emerging as a significant importer of Israeli defence articles. The relationship between the leaders has played a pivotal role in reinforcing bilateral ties, exemplified by Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017, marking the first such venture by an Indian head of state.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App