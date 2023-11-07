Israel-Hamas war makes way for 1 lakh Indians to replace Palestinian workers
Israel has launched a program to hire up to 100,000 Indian workers, following the displacement of 90,000 Palestinian workers due to the conflict with Hamas.
In the wake of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, a notable development has emerged that holds economic implications for India. Israel has initiated a programme to hire up to one lakh Indian workers into its workforce, VOA reported.
