Amid the ferocious fighting between Hamas and Israel, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on 11 October said that he is heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel where the company has nearly 3,000 employees. The Microsoft CEO shared his deepest condolences with all those are killed and impacted by the war. Further adding, he said that company's focus remains on ensuring the safety of the employees and their families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, Nadella wrote, “Heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict. My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted. Our focus remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families."

In his post, Nadella also shared the message sent to their employees in Israel by Kathleen Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: ‘Our immediate focus is…' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a heartfelt note to employees in Israel Condemning the hatred and brutality, Kathleen Hogan said “we have been focused on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and their overall wellbeing. Many teams across Microsoft — including our Crisis Management Team — have been activated and are working to assist employees. Our SLT is in direct contact with our local leaders in Israel and our employee communities, to offer support and to understand how best to help employees and their families during this unimaginable time."

Also Read: What are global firms with presence in Israel doing after Hamas attack In a Microsoft blogpost, she said that the company has Jewish employees around the world who are also experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase. She further added saying that the company also have Palestinian employees globally who are deeply concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the region and stand against these acts of terrorism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She further wrote, “We have many resources to help. Microsoft CARES provides mental and emotional wellbeing programs. In addition, we are responding quickly to support those impacted by these tragic events, assessing their needs and providing benefits such as adding virtual support groups. We will continue to listen and determine what other resources are needed."

“Microsoft Philanthropies has activated a giving opportunity for eligible employees who wish to support relief efforts. Additionally, Microsoft’s Disaster Response is connecting with local organizations to support first responders with digital technology and services and will help as they receive further requests for assistance."

She added in the blogpost, “Microsoft employees show great care, empathy and allyship for each other. Thank you for checking in on your colleagues, listening, and showing support. Thank you to the many employees in Israel volunteering to address urgent community needs and leveraging their AI, cybersecurity, data and research expertise to help. And thank you to local leadership in Israel for coordinating efforts with the SLT and being there for our employees." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

