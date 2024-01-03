Israel-Hamas war: The United States is risking its position on the global stage as it decides to back Israel in its war against Gaza. But, serious disagreements seem near as Israel plans to push Palestinians out of Gaza and called for Israeli settlers to return to the region. As the US called the decision “inflammatory and irresponsible," Israel minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quick to slam the remarks of its strongest ally.

“The United States is our best friend, but first of all we will do what is best for the State of Israel: the migration of hundreds of thousands from Gaza will allow the (Israeli) residents of the envelope to return home and live in security and will protect the IDF (Israeli) soldiers," Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X.

"I deeply appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, we are not just another star on the American flag," he added.

Israel finance minister Bezalel Smotrich also defended his country's move and said that the two million Palestinians have a “desire to slaughter, rape and murder Jews." “Two million people wake up every morning with a desire to destroy the state of Israel and slaughter, rape, and murder Jews," the minister said.

77 journalists killed in Israel-Hamas war

As Israel prepares for a year-long war against Hamas, the Committee to Protect Journalists informed on Wednesday that 77 journalists and media workers were among the more than 22,000 killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far.

As per news agency Reuters, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that they can't guarantee the safety of journalists working in Gaza, who are exposed to high-risk situations while covering Israel's ground assault, and airstrikes against the Hamas targets in Gaza.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

