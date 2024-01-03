Israel minister Ben Gvir slams United States for opposing resettlement plans in Gaza: ‘We aren't just a star on US flag'
Israel-Hamas war: The United States is risking its position on the global stage as it decides to back Israel in its war against Gaza. But, serious disagreements seem near as Israel plans to push Palestinians out of Gaza and called for Israeli settlers to return to the region. As the US called the decision “inflammatory and irresponsible," Israel minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was quick to slam the remarks of its strongest ally.