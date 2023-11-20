In a recent video posted on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to the Palestinian Authority regarding their denial of Hamas' involvement in the October 7 assault on Israel.

Netanyahu criticised Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for refusing to condemn the attack and accused him of denying Hamas' responsibility. He highlighted a statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry, which denied Hamas' involvement in the massacre and blamed it on Israel. Also Read | Israel-Hamas War Day 46: 35 Gaza tunnel shafts discovered, UN Chief reiterates call for ceasefire | Top 10 updates "The Palestinian Foreign Ministry published a shocking announcement today - it denied that Hamas was the one who carried out the terrible massacre at the party in Ra'im, and blamed it on Israel. It is not enough that for 44 days Abu Mazen refuses to condemn the terrible massacre, now his people deny this massacre and turn the blame on Israel. Holocaust denier Abu Mazen now also denies the Hamas-ISIS massacre," Netanyahu wrote in the post. He also warned of any future support to terrorism, adding: “I want to be clear - the day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to deny terrorism, support terrorism, pay for terrorism, and educate their children for terrorism and the destruction of the State of Israel. We will not allow that."

Netanyahu's warning came after the Palestinian Authority claimed Israel fabricated media content to justify the war on Gaza. It used a preliminary inquiry report by the Israeli Police, quoted in The Times of Israel, to accuse Israel of bombing its own people during the Supernova music festival on October 7.

Hostage Situation

Addressing reports about negotiations to release 240 hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu denied that a deal had been made with Hamas yet. He called the media reports "incorrect" and said that the public would be informed if an agreement is reached.

During a press conference, Netanyahu also addressed the hostages and their families, stating: "We are marching with you; I am marching with you; all of the people of Israel are marching with you."

Families of the hostages marched from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem for five days till November 18.

Conflict Update

The war which was triggered by Hamas after the October 7 attack in southern Israel has now reached its 46th day. Israel has now vowed to destroy Hamas after the militant group's October 7 rampage killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted some 240 men, women and children. Fifty-two Israeli soldiers have been killed.

From the Palestinian side, the health ministry reports at least 13,000 killed, including over 5,500 children. Another 6,000+ people are reported missing or trapped under rubble and injuries exceed 30,000, Bloomberg reported

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reiterated his call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. He said that the war, which has currently taken the Middle East by storm, had an unacceptable number of civilian casualties.

As many as 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition" were transferred safely on November 19 from Gaza's main hospital and will go to Egypt, while over 250 patients with severely infected wounds remained stranded days after Israeli forces entered the compound to look for Hamas operations there, AP reported.

