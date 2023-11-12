Israel-Hamas war news: India joins 145 nations supporting UN resolution in condemning UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine, as per media reports. As per reports, India has voted in favour of the UN resolution condemning Israeli settlement in the 'Occupied Palestine territory, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan. As per the report, the resolution was accepted two days after its draft resolution was approved on 9 November.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas war: 'We want to live…': Palestinian children in Gaza call out peace in a heartfelt video | Watch The report came to light after TMC MP shared a picture on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle wherein it showed that India had voted in favour of the UN seeking to declare Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine as illegal. However, currently, no official statement in this regard has been published by the Ministry of External Affairs. Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates In a tweet, the TMC MP wrote, “A resolution was moved in UN yesterday seeking to declare Israeli settlements in Occupied Palestine as illegal. Very glad that Republic of India voted in favor of the resolution. Israel’s occupation of Palestine through settlers is ILLEGAL. Israel’s apartheid must end NOW" Also Read: Israel-Hamas war news: 3 babies die as Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza goes 'out of service' under intense Israeli strikes

Earlier in October, the United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, during that time, India had abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upheld legal and humanitarian obligations from the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The draft resolution which was adopted by the General Assembly had 120 votes in favour, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people. Vowing to destroy the militant group, Israel retaliated with relentless bombardments and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.