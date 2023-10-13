Israel-Hamas war news: At least 13 Israelis and foreign hostages were killed in the airstrikes by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on the Gaza Strip as per the militant arms Hamas. The hostages were part of around 150 Israeli and foreign nationals who were taken hostage by Hamas after their brutal assault on Israel on Saturday. Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas released a statement informing about the death of 13 hostages in the airstrikes by Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The development comes as Israel has announced a complete siege of Gaza following the brutal attack from Hamas militants which killed around 1,300 people in Israel. As per the latest estimates, around 1,425 people are also killed in the continuous airstrikes launched by Israel against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Earlier, Hamas warned that it would start executing Israeli and foreign hostages if Israel's Defence Forces targeted Palestinian people without warning.

Big humanitarian crisis

The Israel-Hamas War is signaling the beginning of a big humanitarian crisis and thousands of Palestinians from Gaza are forced to relocate amid continuous bombardment from Israel. The Israeli forces have called for the complete evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City and said that the civilians will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made.

“The IDF calls for the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes southwards for their own safety and protection and move to the area south of the Wadi Gaza, as shown on the map. The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety. You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel," Israel Defence Forces said in a post on X.

“Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians. Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields. In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians," it added.

