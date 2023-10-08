Amid an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas fighters of Gaza Strip, a video has surfaced online which claims to show an Israeli family, visibly distraught, and their two kids traumatized. The video that was shared as a tweet on the microblogging platform X was Israel-based journalist India Naftali, claims that Hamas group militants had taken the Israeli family hostage and executed their daughter in front of them.

“She went to heaven", a terrorist was heard shouting as the two children cried over their sibling's death. “Israeli family heartlessly paraded on camera by Hamas terrorists while being taken hostage. One daughter ruthlessly executed, leaving her siblings in traumatic disbelief. This is beyond a sick act of cruelty. The world must know and put a stop to this," Naftali said.

The video showed two siblings, seemingly traumatized cry over the execution and ask their father, why he has blood on his hands. "Why is there blood on your hands, papa?" the son asked and broke down.

On showing emotions, the children are shouted upon by the militants demanding obedience.

"I wanted her to stay alive," the brother is heard saying while sobbing. "Is there no chance that she will come back?" the other sibling asks. "My sister is dead," she says.

"It didn't happen," her mother said, in shock amid the horrifying situation as an armed man walked in front of the camera.

The parents consoled their children and asked them to lie down on the floor as the Hamas men kept firing from their house.

A man then comes on camera, but the angle is from waist down and his face is not visible. There is, however, an assault gun slung on his shoulder as a magazine is clearly in the frame.

The militants then ask the siblings to ‘relax’, and say ‘She went to heaven’.

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that leveled buildings in Gaza, while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.

There was still some fighting underway more than 24 hours after an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza, in which Hamas militants, backed by a volley of thousands of rockets, broke through Israel's security barrier and rampaged through nearby communities.

At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza.

(With agency inputs)

