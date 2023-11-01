Israel-Hamas War: 'No winners in a war where..., ' UN committee condemns 'human rights violations against children'
‘Grave human rights violations against children are mounting by the minute in the Gaza Strip, and there are no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed’, the UN committee said
The UN child rights committee, which monitors countries' adherence to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday expressed its "outrage at the profound suffering of children" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and said there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," AFP reported.