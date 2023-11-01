The UN child rights committee, which monitors countries' adherence to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday expressed its "outrage at the profound suffering of children" in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and said there were "no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," AFP reported.

"Grave human rights violations against children are mounting by the minute in the Gaza Strip, and there are no winners in a war where thousands of children are killed," the report said.

The child rights committee "strongly condemns the escalation of attacks by Israel against civilian targets in the Gaza Strip, which had resulted in the deaths of more than 3,500 children since October 7."

"We also remain deeply concerned about children who continue to be held as hostages," the committee said.

"The committee calls for an end to the devastating harm being wreaked on children's lives in the occupied Palestinian territory. We add our voice to those calling for an immediate ceasefire. We urge the immediate release of child hostages, with their caregivers, as a first urgent phase towards the release of all hostages."

The committee further said there had been "devastating reports of acts that are forbidden by international humanitarian law, including maiming, injury, abduction, forcible displacement, deprivation of medical care, food, and water".

The committee called on all parties involved in the conflict to protect all children and provide them with the necessary medical and psychological support.

"The ceasefire should be the beginning of discussions aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in the region so that all children can fully enjoy all their rights," the committee added.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says nearly 8,800 people have been killed and more than 22,000 wounded since the war with Israel erupted after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping at least 240 others, including children.

(With agency inputs)

