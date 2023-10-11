Israel-Hamas war: The Israel-Hamas war continues to wreak havoc on the lives of Israeli residents, with many forced to flee their homes and seek refuge as rocket attacks intensify. As per the latest update, more than 1,000 Israelis have been killed in the war on Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces said. Over 2,800 Israelis have been injured and 2,294 Hamas targets struck, the IDF added in a post at 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Tuesday, while Gaza officials have reported that at least 900 people killed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Amidst the war, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on 11 October in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that he is deeply saddened by the escalating conflict in the war-ridden country. The CEO also added that the company's immediate focus since Saturday has been employee's safety and also shared an update stating that all the local staff have been contacted and will keep helping them.

Google has two offices in Israel one in Haifa and the other in Tel Aviv and have over 2000 employees.

In his post, he wrote, "Deeply saddened by the terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the escalating conflict underway. Google has 2 offices and over 2,000 employees in Israel. It's unimaginable what they're experiencing. Our immediate focus since Saturday has been on employee safety. We've now made contact with all of our local employees, and will continue supporting them. We're also working to provide reliable, accurate information to people through our products, as well as sharing the cyber activity that our experts are seeing. We'll be supporting humanitarian and relief organizations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Earlier on Saturday, Pichai had also addressed the employees via an internal email hours after the attack on Israel was launched by Hamas. In his email, as reported by 9to5 Google, Pichai had expressed concern and had said that company has started the process of contacting all employees in the country.

"I'm sure by now you've all seen the news of the terrible attacks on civilians in Israel, and the escalated conflict now underway. Google has two offices and more than 2,000 employees in Israel, and it's unimaginable what they are experiencing right now. Our priority is making sure that every Googler in the area is accounted for and safe — beyond our employees based locally, we have identified more who were traveling there. GSRS is continuing safety checks as we speak — locating every employee and ensuring they have the best security information we can offer from our experts. We've spent today connecting with most of them, but it will take some time to reach everyone, Pichai wrote to employees as reported by 9to5 Google.

“Our teams are working around the clock to ensure this, as well as to detect and remove graphically violent, hateful or terrorist content, or coordinated disinformation campaigns," he added.

As per 9to5 Google, later the company's spokesperson also issued a full statement and wrote,

“Following the terrible attacks in Israel, our immediate focus has been on ensuring our employees’ safety. We’ve now made contact with all of our local employees, and we’ll continue supporting them.

“We’re also working to provide reliable, accurate information to people who use our products. Our systems across Google and YouTube prioritize authoritative information in moments of crisis and breaking news. Our teams are working around the clock to ensure this, as well as to detect and remove graphically violent, hateful or terrorist content, or coordinated disinformation campaigns.

Our cybersecurity experts are also sharing their findings in real time with the broader security community. For example, our security unit, Mandiant, has observed fake accounts connected to Iran which are promoting anti-Israeli narratives across various services, as well as investigating reports of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks by suspected pro-Hamas and pro-Russia hacktivist groups targeting Israeli government websites. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and all those affected."

Earlier, TCS also said that it is closely monitoring the safety of its employees in Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. "We are monitoring, and have been in touch with the HR (human resources) officials there. We are helping them with safety measures. There are some employees from India and their families," a TCS executive said on condition of anonymity. The executive , however, did not disclose the number of employees in Israel, including those from India.

