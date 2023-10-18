The White House released a statement indicating that US President Joe Biden expressed a strong sense of outrage and deep sorrow in response to the explosion that struck a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

The White House quoted Joe Biden, stating, “I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted." Also Read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Rocket misfired by Gaza militants hit hospital, says Israel army

"Immediately upon hearing this news, I spoke with King Abdullah II of Jordan, and Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel and have directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened," the statement quoted Biden as saying.

"The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," he added.

US President Joe Biden has postponed his visit to Jordan after an explosion at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people on Tuesday, the White House said.

Initially, Biden was supposed to travel to Jordan after visiting Israel during its conflict with Hamas.

"After consulting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and in light of the days of mourning announced by President Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, President Biden will postpone his travel to Jordan and the planned meeting with these two leaders and President Sisi of Egypt," a White House official said.

As reported by Reuters, President Biden left Joint Base Andrews, Maryland earlier today. He is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Wednesday to show support in response to Hamas's terrorist attack. During his visit, he will hold consultations with senior Israeli leaders to discuss the subsequent actions.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has cancelled a planned meeting with US President Joe Biden, a senior official said.

The meeting was scheduled to take place in Jordan. The senior Palestinian official said Abbas was returning to Ramallah, the seat of his government in the occupied West Bank, Reuters reported.

This came after an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization condemned the deadly strike Tuesday on a Gaza hospital and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the strip.

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital," the UN health agency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Israel initiated a conflict with Hamas following a sudden attack that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals and the abduction of approximately 200 hostages.

In response, Israel carried out retaliatory airstrikes, leading to the loss of over 2,700 lives in Palestine. Additionally, Israel imposed a stringent blockade on Gaza and deployed tens of thousands of troops along the border, preparing for a potential ground offensive.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF “does not target hospitals."

"We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets," he added. Heinrich made his remarks after Palestinian sources said that initial estimates suggest an Israeli attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies)

