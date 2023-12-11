comScore
Israel-Hamas war: Palestinians call for global protest on Monday as death toll nears 18,000

 Livemint

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have reiterated calls for a global strike over the past few days. The call to action on December 11 includes “all aspects of public life”.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators display signs during a protest on December 10 (AP)Premium
Palestinians called for a global strike on Monday as Israel indicated its willingness to continue the fight in Gaza for months. The Benjamin Netanyahu-led country is facing international outrage over its escalating military offensive with millions leading protest marches across the world. A surprise attack by Hamas operatives on October 7 had left an estimated 1200 people dead and sparked a war in the coastal strip. Israel's retaliatory offensive has since killed around 18,000 Palestinians and displaced millions.

Palestinian activists and grassroots organisations have reiterated calls for a global strike over the past few days. The call to action – amplified via social media – would include “all aspects of public life" and occur on December 11.

“We expect the entire globe to join the strike, which comes in the context of a broad international movement involving influential figures. This movement stands against the open genocide in Gaza, the ethnic cleansing and the colonial settlement in the West Bank. The strike also opposes attempts to undermine the just national cause of the Palestinian people," Al Jazeera quoted a statement by the National and Islamic Forces to explain.

ALSO READ: 'No hostage will leave alive unless…': Hamas warns Israel

Activists and organisations based out of other cities have also lent their support to the strike. Many of the social media posts also shared venues and timings for people to convene. 

The development comes mere days after the United States vetoed an United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Efforts to negotiate a fresh truce remain stalled with the Qatari PM opining on Sunday that Israel's relentless bombardment was "narrowing the window" for success. A Reuters report quoting diplomats indicates that the 193-member UN General Assembly is likely to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire on Tuesday.

“Palestinians have called for a global strike on 11th December. Stand against the genocide in Gaza," urged a tweet from Palestinian Policy Network analyst Dr. Yara Hawari.

“Remember, tomorrow December 11 is a global strike day. If the politicians do not hear us, then we can strike from economic life and daily movement and we can boycott everything, we can put pressure on them to stop supporting and blessing the massacre that is happening in Gaza," urged Palestinian filmmaker and journalist Bisan Owda.

 

Lebanon has reportedly announced plans to observe a strike at all public offices and educational institutions.

“Closing public administrations, institutions, municipalities, schools, high schools, official and private technical institutes, and official and private higher education institutions tomorrow in response to the global call for Gaza," Lebanon’s LBCI news said in a tweet roughly translated from Arabic.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 11 Dec 2023, 05:45 AM IST
