As the clock keeps ticking for Palestinians to save their lives and evacuate Gaza city ahead of Israel's massive attack, Hamas militants actively preventing them from leaving to the south, said Israel Defence Forces on Sunday.

After giving a stern warning to Palestinians to evacuate war-torn Gaza Strip and move to Egypt, Israel government worked to receive political nod before its massive attack to Palestine.

A resident of Jabalya in Gaza explained how the Hamas confiscated personal belongings and car keys from the people taking shelter, according to a telephonic conversation released by IDF between an Israel's Intelligence Officer and Gaza resident.

So far, Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip has so far killed around 2,329 lives and left over 9,000 people injured. According to an agreement, Israel is allowing foreigners to leave the war-torn Gaza, Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

As per the agreement, Egypt, Israel and the United States allowed to foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt. The Israeli forces agreed to refrain from attacking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the Hamas-controlled territory.

The Times of Israel also reported that the consensus to create a corridor was reached after negotiations by the Qatar. The participants also received approval from the Palestinian terror groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Egyptian side of the Ragah crossing point received the instructions to open reopen borders on Saturday afternoon, said an Egyptian official, reported ANI citing Times of Israel report.

Other than this, thousands of war victims are moving to quieter parts of the country from the areas that are under heavy firing by Israel.

As per the IDF message to Gaza residents, an evacuation corridor was created for Palestinians and foreigners to evacuate from northern Gaza. "The IDF will not carry out any operations along this route," the IDF clarified.

Moreover, the military advised residents to move to the south of the Strip ahead of an expected ground operation.

"Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families," the IDF stated.

