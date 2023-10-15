Israel-Hamas war: Palestinians stopped by Hamas to evacuate Gaza, says IDF
While a humanitarian corridor has been opened to enable civilians to move out of the war-torn Gaza Strip into Egypt, the Hamas terrorists were actively preventing Palestinians from evacuating to the south in order to protect themselves, the Israel Defence forces stated on Sunday.
As the clock keeps ticking for Palestinians to save their lives and evacuate Gaza city ahead of Israel's massive attack, Hamas militants actively preventing them from leaving to the south, said Israel Defence Forces on Sunday.
