Israel-Hamas war: Pegasus makers, other blacklisted spyware firms roped in to track hostages in Gaza
Israel’s security services are pulling in spyware companies, including the maker of the controversial Pegasus software, to help track hostages in the Gaza Strip, people familiar with the matter said.
