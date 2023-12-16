Israel-Hamas war: PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces protests as more hostage death details emerge
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is taking heat for what’s been termed inaction on securing a new prisoner exchange deal, weeks after a brief cease-fire ended.
More details have emerged about the shooting deaths of three Israeli hostages at the hands of the nation’s military during fighting in the Gaza Strip, inflaming criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu for not doing enough to free captives held by Hamas.
