Israel-Hamas war: PM Benjamin Netanyahu okays limited aid for Gaza from Egypt

Amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East region, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allowed Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The announcement to allow water, food, and other supplies happened as fury over the blast at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East.

Israel shut off all supplies to Gaza soon after Hamas militants rampaged across communities in southern Israel on October 7. As supplies run out, many families in Gaza have cut down to one meal a day and have been left to drink dirty water.

Netanyahu's office said the decision was approved after a request from US President Joe Biden.

It said Israel "will not thwart" deliveries of food, water, or medicine from Egypt, as long as they are limited to civilians in the south of the Gaza Strip and don't go to Hamas militants. The statement made no mention of fuel, which is badly needed for hospital generators.

Egypt's president has also agreed to open the crossing and to let in an initial group of 20 trucks with humanitarian aid. The aid will start moving on Friday at the earliest.

Biden spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday and discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population.

"If Hamas confiscates it or doesn't let it get through or just confiscates it, then it's going to end because we're not going to be sending any humanitarian aid to Hamas if they're going to be confiscating it. That's the commitment that I've made," Biden said.

He added that the 20 trucks represented a "first tranche," but "150 or something" trucks are waiting in total. Whether the rest are allowed to cross will depend on "how it goes."

