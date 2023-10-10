Amid the war like situation in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a strong warning to Hamas said, ‘they will pay the price and will remember the same for a long time’. He added further "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since the surprise attack by Hamas on Saturday, as many as 2,300 Israelis have sustained injuries and more than 700 have died so far in the country

Netanyahu in an address to the nation said, "Israel is at war. We didn't want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn't start this war, Israel will finish it." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lashing out at Hamas, he said, "Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel's other enemies for decades to come."

He also highlighted the plight of those taken hostage, saying, "The savage attacks that Hamas perpetrated against innocent Israelis are mindboggling: slaughtering families in their homes, massacring hundreds of young people at an outdoor festival, and kidnapping scores of women, children and elderly, even Holocaust survivors. Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages."

He also thanked US President Joe Biden and other world leaders saying, "I am in continuous contact with President Biden, and I would like to thank him again, on behalf of all the citizens of Israel, for the commitment of the US in words and deeds for the security of Israel," the Israeli Prime Minister said. “Also, I want to thank many world leaders for your unprecedented support for Israel." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In fighting Hamas, Israel is not only fighting for its own people. It is fighting for every country that stands against barbarism. Israel will win this war, and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world will win," Netanyahu said

