Israel-Hamas war rages, aid trucks reach Gaza Strip. 10 updates

The war has continued to intensify between Israel and Hamas, killing thousands of civilians. The Israeli military on Sunday claimed that it killed "terror operatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.

Dozens of people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli troops or settlers since October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel and killed at least 1,400 people.

Israel has launched heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation, killing more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Here are the 10 latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war:

1. Dozens of leaders and senior officials from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa converged on Cairo, searching for ways to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from becoming a wider conflict. UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded Saturday for a “humanitarian ceasefire" in the war between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

2. Israel said it will step up air strikes over Gaza in preparation for the “next stage" of its military operation.

Also read: Israel-Hamas War: ‘We’re here for you', Justin Trudeau assures support to Palestinian, Arab, Black Muslims

3. Qatar, which was key to the release of two US citizens abducted by Hamas, is optimistic that talks with the group will “very soon" result in the release of all civilian hostages

4. As many as 100,000 people marched through central London to demand a cease-fire in Israel’s war with Hamas and in support of the Palestinian cause. It was likely the largest of a series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations held around the world that coincided with a summit meeting in Cairo to try to bring an end to the violence.

5. Iran-backed Hezbollah said it fired guided missiles at an Israeli site and launched missiles at other targets near the border with Lebanon following the death of one of its members

6. Analysis of video footage and satellite imagery suggests that a rocket that struck the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, killing hundreds, was fired from within Palestinian territory, the Associated Press reported.

Also read: How Israel-Hamas war has created an opportunity for investors to grab large-cap stocks

7. Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets on Gaza City on Saturday, reiterating previous requests that all civilian residents there evacuate to the southern area of the Gaza Strip. Residents said the wording of the leaflets carried a stricter tone than before, saying that “whoever chooses not to evacuate would likely be designated as a member of a terrorist organization".

8. Switzerland’s top prosecutor announced the start of a criminal investigation into alleged payments made to Hamas weeks before the attacks on Israel.

9. Israel has imprisoned about 1,000 people from the West Bank since Oct. 7, amid an increase in protests in support of Gazans.

10. About 20 trucks carrying aid for Gaza began crossing the Rafah border point. The UN said that supplies would include “trauma and chronic disease medicines, and basic essential medicines." The UN’s World Food Program said the convoy also included 60 tons of emergency food supplies, including canned tuna, wheat flour, pasta, canned beans, and canned tomato paste.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!