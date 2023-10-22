Israel-Hamas war rages, aid trucks reach Gaza Strip. 10 updates
Leaders meet in Cairo to prevent Israel-Hamas war from escalating
Switzerland announced the start of a criminal investigation into alleged payments made to Hamas weeks before the attacks on Israel
The war has continued to intensify between Israel and Hamas, killing thousands of civilians. The Israeli military on Sunday claimed that it killed "terror operatives from Hamas and Islamic Jihad in an air strike on a mosque in the West Bank's Jenin.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message