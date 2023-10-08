Israel-Hamas war: Rajya Sabha MP, family stranded in Bethlehem, says report
MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi and family stuck in terror-stricken Israel. Kharlukh is one of the many Indians who are stuck as an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza in which Hamas fighters, armed with rockets, broke through Israel's security barrier, and rampaged through nearby communities.
