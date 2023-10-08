Rajya Sabha MP Wanweiroy Kharlukhi of National People's Party, and his family are stuck in terror stricken Israel. The Meghalaya MP is one of the many Indians who are stuck as an unprecedented surprise attack from Gaza in which Hamas fighters, armed with rockets, broke through Israel 's security barrier, and rampaged through nearby communities.

The war wherein Israeli forces are battling Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel, entered a second day on Sunday, even as the death toll mounted to over 300.

According to a report by NDTV, Rajya Sabha MP from Meghalaya Kharlukhi and his family have been stuck along with twenty four other Indian nationals. According to the report, these people had travelled to Jerusalem for a pilgrimage, and are stuck in Bethlehem due to the rapidly escalating violence.

The report further noted that Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad Sangma has informed that he has been in touch with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure a safe passage back home for all Indian nationals stuck in Israel, including the Rajya Sabha MP.

The report added that the Rajya Sabha MP, his family and other Indians will be evacuated to Egypt today by the Indian Mission.

Further Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha had also been stuck in Israel, where he had gone to attend a film festival. According to latest report, Nushrratt Bharuccha is on a flight back to India.

Reportedly, at least 18,000 Indian citizens live in Israel. Most of them work as caregivers, IT professionals, or are students in the country.

The Hamas extremists from Gaza made an all out surprise attack on Israel, in retaliation of the conflict that has haunted the Israel, Palestine, Syria triad for over centuries.

Indian embassy in Israel and Palestine have warned Indian citizens to stay alert and contact them if needed. "In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters," the Indian Embassy said in its advisory.

According to AP, the Hamas fighters took captives back into the coastal Gaza enclave, including women, children and the elderly, who they will likely try to trade for thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and would exact a heavy price from its enemies. Hamas leaders said they were prepared for further escalation.

(With agency inputs)

