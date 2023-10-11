Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians highlights the failure of US policy in the Middle East, as it neglects the Palestinian needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, mentioned that the Kremlin is in contact with both conflicting parties and intends to contribute to conflict resolution, although the specific approach was not detailed, Reuters reported.

Peskov also cautioned that the conflict had the potential to spread to neighbouring regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Putin took the chance to link the considerable increase in violence to the United States' long-standing policy in the region.

"I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East," Putin said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin asserted that Washington had aimed to "monopolise" the initiatives for establishing peace and criticized it for not actively pursuing viable compromises.

“The United States had neglected the interests of the Palestinians, including their need for an independent Palestinian state."

There was no reference to Russia's involvement in the Middle East peace process. Russia, alongside the United States, the United Nations, and the European Union, has been a part of the “Quartet" since 2002, a group of influential powers tasked with facilitating mediation efforts in the region.

Putin further stressed diplomatic efforts and engagements.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Peskov, Moscow participated in various diplomatic initiatives but noted that there had been limited advancement in these efforts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"But nevertheless we intend to keep making efforts and play our role in terms of providing assistance to seek ways to a settlement," he said.

Amid the recent crisis, the Kremlin has aimed to maintain a balanced approach, emphasizing its relationships with both parties involved.

Moscow allegedly uses Iran-made drones in its war in Ukraine and has longstanding ties with the Palestinians, including Hamas, which sent a delegation to Moscow in March. But it also has "a lot in common" with Israel, including the fact that many Israelis are former Russian citizens, Peskov said, as reported by Reuters.

In subsequent remarks that were later covered by Russian news agencies, Peskov mentioned that the turmoil was “more than worrying. It has the potential to be dangerous by growing and spilling over from the current zone of the Arab-Israeli conflict."

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday also expressed alarm regarding the "dramatic rise" in the civilian casualties in both Israel and the Gaza Strip, following four days of intense conflict, AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin issued a statement, highlighting their focus on the sharply worsening situation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone", the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Deep concern was expressed about the continuing escalation of violence and the catastrophic increase in the number of civilian casualties," it added.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan emphasized the requirement for "an immediate ceasefire" and for “the resumption of the negotiation process." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

