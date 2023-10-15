The Israel Defence Forces and the Israel Securities Authority has killed a senior Hamas commander, who led multiple murderous attacks during the Israeli airstrike, the Israeli Air Force informed in a tweet on Sunday.

The IDF said that Billal al-Qedra, the commander of the so-called Nukhba unit's southern Khan Younis battalion, was killed in an airstrike following intelligence efforts by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate. Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates

As per Times of Israel report, Billal al-Qedra had led the murderous attacks on the southern communities of Nirim and Nir Oz last weekend.

"He was responsible for the murderous raid in Kibbutz Nirim and Nir Oz," the IDF said. The IDF stated that several more Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were killed in airstrikes overnight in the Gaza Strip.

“The IAF also struck over one hundred military targets located in Zaytun, Khan Yunis, and west Jabaliya. These strikes impacted the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, by targeting its operational command centers, military compounds, dozens of launchers, anti-tank- missile launch posts and observation posts. Furthermore, operational command centers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization were struck," it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the IDF eliminated another big commander in Hamas's commando forces who led one of the attacks on southern Israel communities last week, The Times of Israel reported.

"Ali Qadi led the inhumane, barbaric October 7 massacre of civilians in Israel. We just eliminated him. All Hamas terrorists will meet the same fate," the IDF wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has received an order from Israeli forces on Saturday with a new deadline to evacuate its Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City by 1300 GMT (16:00 pm local), according to a statement. An initial deadline was given for 0300 GMT (06:00 am local) but was later extended. However, the association said they cannot evacuate the hospital and it is obliged under a humanitarian mandate to continue providing services to the sick and wounded, the statement added.

“Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza," Israeli military said on Sunday in a post on X (formely Twitter).

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group.

A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks.

That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians killed in Hamas's October 7 assault. This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

(With inputs from ANI, AFP, AP)

