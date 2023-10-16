Israel-Hamas war: Shocking video of Israelis urinating on dead Palestinians surfaces on internet
Israel-Hamas war: The situation in and around the Gaza Strip has worsened recently after Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on 7 October. Thousands of citizens have died from both the sides in the past 10 days
In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, several gruesome videos have appeared on the internet showcasing the death of humanity in the war-torn area. One such video was shared by Tim Anderson, Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies. While Mint could not verify whether the video was from the Middle East region, Anderson wrote, "Zionists urinate on dead #Palestinians, showcasing their lack of respect for basic human values".