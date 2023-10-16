In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, several gruesome videos have appeared on the internet showcasing the death of humanity in the war-torn area. One such video was shared by Tim Anderson, Director of the Centre for Counter Hegemonic Studies. While Mint could not verify whether the video was from the Middle East region, Anderson wrote, "Zionists urinate on dead #Palestinians, showcasing their lack of respect for basic human values". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The same video also appeared on Instagram. Israelis were urinating on the mutilated dead bodies of Palestinians and then kicking and posing with them.

The situation in and around the Gaza Strip has worsened recently after Hamas' brutal attack on Israel on 7 October.

While the US has openly supported Israel, Iran has backed Hamas. However, Israel has appealed to Gazans to evacuate south as they have planned to annihilate only Hamas militants in the region.

Israel's military, which has massed tanks on Gaza's border in preparation for a ground offensive, says it is targeting Hamas and its infrastructure in response.

Israeli aircraft on Sunday struck about 250 military targets, killing the Hamas southern district commander, the military said.

The Israeli military said some 600,000 Gazans had left the northern half of the territory, which includes Gaza City's more than 1 million residents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities in Gaza said at least 2,670 people had so far been killed by Israel's retaliatory strikes, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded. Another 1,000 people were missing and believed to be under rubble.

The US government officials say they are mobilizing to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, anticipating a brutal ground offensive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Joe Biden has urged Israel to follow the laws of war in its response to the Hamas attacks, and on Sunday said in a post on social media that "the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas' appalling attacks and are suffering as a result of them."

