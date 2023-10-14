Gaza strip, which lost power supply as its only power plant shut down, now looks at a worse problem as the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Gaza has run out of water.

In a tweet shared by UNRWA, the UN agency has said that the situation in Gaza is of 'life and death', even as Palestinians in the densely populated Gaza strip struggle holding onto survival. "It has become a matter of life and death. It is a must; fuel needs to be delivered now into Gaza to make water available for 2 million people," said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General. The UN agency took to microblogging site 'X' to say that people are now being forced to use dirty well water increasing risk of water-borne diseases in the war-torn Gaza. "🆘Clean water is running out in the📍#GazaStrip after its water plant & public water networks stopped working 🆘People now forced to use dirty water from wells, increasing risks of waterborne diseases 🆘#Gaza under electricity blackout since 11 October, impacting water supply" UNRWA wrote.

The urgent appeal comes after the Israeli government cut off water, food and fuel from the besieged enclave. Gaza has been under an electricity blackout since Wednesday, affecting the water supply.

“We need to truck fuel into Gaza now. Fuel is the only way for people to have safe drinking water. If not, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining lifeline. I appeal for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now," Lazzarini said.

Only in the past 12 hours, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. The exodus continues as people move to the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone, the UN agency informed.

Further, medical supplies and fuels are also running out in hospitals in Gaza. Media reports confirm that no aid has so far reached the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, as medical supplies and fuel to power hospitals are running out.

(With agency inputs)

