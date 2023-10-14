Israel-Hamas war: Struggle for survival worsens as water runs out for 2 million Gaza residents
Gaza faces severe water crisis as fuel supply is cut off by Israel as part of their ‘complete seize’. UN agency warns of life and death situation in Gaza due to water shortage. Gaza strip runs out of water as power plant shuts down
Gaza strip, which lost power supply as its only power plant shut down, now looks at a worse problem as the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has warned that Gaza has run out of water.
The urgent appeal comes after the Israeli government cut off water, food and fuel from the besieged enclave. Gaza has been under an electricity blackout since Wednesday, affecting the water supply.
“We need to truck fuel into Gaza now. Fuel is the only way for people to have safe drinking water. If not, people will start dying of severe dehydration, among them young children, the elderly and women. Water is now the last remaining lifeline. I appeal for the siege on humanitarian assistance to be lifted now," Lazzarini said.
Only in the past 12 hours, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. The exodus continues as people move to the southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Nearly 1 million people have been displaced in one week alone, the UN agency informed.
Further, medical supplies and fuels are also running out in hospitals in Gaza. Media reports confirm that no aid has so far reached the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, as medical supplies and fuel to power hospitals are running out.
(With agency inputs)
